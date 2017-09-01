Lakeside School expands childcare program

× Expand Photo provided Toddlers explore fields and the fresh grass around Lakeside School in Essex. The Farm and Forest Sprouts daycare expanded to year-round provider this year and was granted 12 new childcare openings for ages 1 to 4 for the upcoming school year.

ESSEX | As families struggle to find daycare, the program for toddlers at Lakeside School is expanding.

Twelve new spots for children ages 1 to 4 opened at the Essex daycare program at Black Kettle Farm.

The expansion was approved early in August by the state Office of Child and Family Services.

Called “Farm and Forest Sprouts,” the program is a daycare component of the pre-kindergarten through early elementary education curriculum at Lakeside, a private not-for-profit school that provides Waldorf-based instruction.

“Lakeside School is now offering enrollment for up to 12 children between the ages of 1 and 4 in its renovated school house on Black Kettle Farm, 10 minutes from the town of Essex,” according to Maeve Taylor, school administrator.

“With two attentive teachers, friendly chickens, horses and goats, flourishing gardens and the natural wonders of the nearby forest, the program offers a chance for young children to develop their minds and bodies in a nurturing environment.

The school moved to year-round childcare and just completed its first summer session.

“With the level of interest we’ve seen in the program, we decided to go year-round,” Taylor said in an interview last week.

The summer curriculum, she said, was successful.

The new school year officially begins Sept. 11.

Lead Teacher Gina Minessale has a new assistant, Jade Sayward, and both women are excited about the school’s growth.

“The teachers lead the children through a familiar rhythm each day, with snacks, outdoor and indoor play time, nap, chores, singing, reading and homemade meals with ingredients from local organic farms,” Taylor said.

Openings at Lakeside’s daycare accommodate a variety of days enrolled with options for five-day, four-day, three-day and two-day programs.

In addition, three tuition tiers work to accommodate individual family budget constraints.

“Families visit the classrooms and learn about the program first, and after filing their application, I sit down with each family to figure out which level of tuition would work best for them,” Taylor said. “We want everyone who is interested to have access to Lakeside School.”

Additional tuition grants are available to help families afford childcare.

“Beyond the Maple tuition, we then have Tuition Assistance that families can apply for. We try to do as much as possible,” Taylor said.