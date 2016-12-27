Lakeview Towers to begin elevator upgrades

PLATTSBURGH — An injection of state grant funding means stalled elevators at Lakeview Towers may soon be a nuisance of the past.

The Plattsburgh Housing Authority received $300,000 in state grant funds earlier this month to modernize the two elevators and its control system at the complex on Flynn Avenue.

The nine-story, senior-living housing facility was built in 1970 and houses about 100 residents.

PHA Executive Director Mark Hamilton said while several cosmetic upgrades have been done over the years, the elevator control system has never seen an upgrade.

“The elevators get stuck or the doors won’t open,” he said. “It’s really inconvenient for our seniors.”

Lakeview Towers houses over 100 elderly residents. It is also one of the sites for the Clinton County Nutrition Program, the county-run offering providing weekday meals and recreation opportunities for residents.

Congregate Meals Director Debbie Alexander said she hasn’t heard any complaints of non-residential seniors using the site since the nutrition program takes place on the first floor.

But those who reside in the building are affected, said Hamilton. The upgrade is also necessary to ensure seniors can access other activities, including Wii and Bingo.

The estimated total project cost is $500,000.

“The grant goes a long way,” Hamilton said. “We wouldn’t of been able to afford this project without it.”

Hamilton said the PHA intends to cover the remaining costs by using capital improvement monies funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The project must be completed within the next two years, according to the state grant requirements.

Hamilton said he would like the upgrades to be completed in a year.

“We intend to get these upgrades done as soon as possible,” he said. “We want our seniors to continue to live independently.”

For more information or updates, call the PHA main office at 518-561-0720.