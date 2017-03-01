Lamberton Road Bridge bridge work to begin this spring

Three-mile stretch to be closed, residents to face detours

by

MOOERS FORKS — Work will commence on the Lamberton Road Bridge replacement this spring.

The Clinton County Legislature last awarded the Luck Brothers of Plattsburgh the bid for a little over $1 million to replace the bridge over the English River.   

There are two bridges on that road — one over the English River and one over Great Chazy River. The bridge closest to Davison Road is the one being targeted for replacement.  

A three-mile stretch of Lamberton Road will be closed for about four months during construction.  

The detour includes the Davison Road and Route 11, tacking on about eight extra miles for the 200 to 300 residents and visitors who travel on that road each day, said Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe.  

Clinton County is shooting for a fall completion date, said Rascoe. “Exact dates have not been set yet, but notices will be set out in advance once the date is set.”  

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE 

Every year, the county’s highway department chooses one to two bridges in need of upgrades to be worked on each summer.  

The county last year focused on the Rand Hill Road bridge in Morrisonville.  

This summer, the focus will shift to the bridge in Mooers Forks and the Jarvis Road bridge in Peru.  

Construction costs will be covered through state and federal funding, said Rascoe. 

