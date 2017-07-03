Land bank constitutional amendment heads to voters

× Expand Voters this fall will vote on the creation of a proposed land bank designed to streamline infrastructure and utility projects on state Forest Preserve. Pictured above: Workers attend to utility poles in Westport.

PLATTSBURGH — Voters in November will decide if the state should create a land bank to aid municipalities with routine infrastructure and communications projects on state land.

The state Assembly approved the legislation last week, and the question will now appear on the ballot as a referendum in November.

The Health and Safety Land Account would create a 250-acre land bank in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Localities could utilize the bank to conduct public infrastructure projects on state Forest Preserve without having to amend the constitution each time, a lengthy process.

Eligible projects include environmental infrastructure, public utility lines, highway and bridge improvements and municipal water projects.

The amendment would also aid the construction of bike paths between Adirondack communities.

If approved, localities will be able swap out state-owned land for their help in purchasing land elsewhere — not necessarily in the same community.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she can’t think of any senators who have sponsored as many amendments as she has.

“This amendment and the enabling legislation has literally been years in the making and is the result of seemingly countless meetings and lengthy discussions,” said Little, who thanked her colleagues, including state Assemblymen Dan Stec, Billy Jones and Assembly Environmental Conservation Chairman Steve Englebright.

Stec called the proposed amendment “a great victory for Adirondack and Catskill communities.”

Local officials said they don’t have any projects in the hopper, but it’s nice to know the opportunity will be there in the future.

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber cited past problems when National Grid attempted to lay poles along a country road on the north side of Piseco Lake.

The poles could be placed, but not anchored.

In this era of changing weather patterns, culvert pipes may need to replaced with larger units to allow for greater water volumes.

“We’re planning for 500-year floods versus 100-year floods,” Farber said. “Best practices really dictates a larger pipe. This will allow us to address those kinds of issues.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston called the proposal, which has been passed both houses of the state legislature twice in different legislative sessions, a “common sense” tool.

“I don’t see any downsides at all,” Preston said.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said the land bank will help all communities in the Adirondack Park.

“We don’t have an issue right now, but there could be problems at any time,” Moore said. “It takes two years to do that work.”

Tupper Lake in 2009 required a constitutional amendment to approve utility lines.

The proposed amendment is also supported by environmental groups.

“We are pleased to have been part the team of stakeholders who helped reach this agreement,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “If approved by the voters in November, this will foster a more vibrant local economy while respecting the integrity and legacy of ‘forever wild’ land protections.”

Protect the Adirondacks said expansion of broadband fiber will help provide educational and economic development opportunities to remote areas.

Stakeholders agreed the second legislative approval of the resolution would be accompanied by “enabling legislation,” or the process of how the amendment would be carried out and reviewed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Enabling legislation has sometimes been left until after an amendment is voted upon in a statewide election,” Janeway said. “Environmental organizations, including the Adirondack Council, felt that voters would be more likely to approve the amendment if they were certain of how its various, complicated provisions would be carried out before they had to cast their ballots.”

Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect, said the enabling legislation is important to the basic functioning and management of the Forest Preserve.

“Some larger projects will require legislative review after the DEC review in a process similar to a municipal parklands alienation process,” Bauer said.

The proposed amendment passed the Senate earlier this year. The statewide referendum is on Nov. 7.