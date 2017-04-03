Land conservancy acquires Bolton, Fort Ann parcels

× Expand Photo provided

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) recently purchased a 159 acre property in Bolton that includes Wing Pond, and received a donation of 15 acres in the Town of Fort Ann.

The Wing Pond property includes 750 feet of a tributary that flows into Northwest Bay, and about 15 acres of wooded and open wetlands, including Wing Pond itself.

According to the seller, Clarence Linder, the forest of the Wing Pond watershed has never been developed. After recovery from clear cutting long ago, the area has been maintained in a healthy state through selective logging.

The 159 acres of the Wing Pond property are the last portion of the former Loins estate to be protected. The area is also along the western edge of the timber rattlesnake breeding range.

The LGLC expects to transfer the property to New York state to be added to the adjoining Pole Hill Pond Forest Preserve.

The LGLC received a donation of 15 acres in the Town of Fort Ann from Susan Moody, who wanted to find a special use for the land other than logging or developing it, and felt that the LGLC would be good guardians of the property.

The land is located on the southeast shoulder of Sugar Loaf Mountain, at the south end of the Pilot Knob ridgeline. Mostly forested, the property also contains a portion of a small stream and some vernal pools.