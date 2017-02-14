Land conservation group acquires Willsboro parcel

× Expand Photo by Marynell Bockman NEW ACQUISITION: A fall rainbow shows the wooded ridge that was conserved by the Long Pond Conservancy through the donation of 25 acres at Long Pond in Willsboro.

WILLSBORO — A local couple have donated a parcel of land to a new local conservation group.

The Long Pond Conservancy, which operates under Champlain Area Trails (CATS), recently conserved 25 acres at Long Pond in Willsboro through a gift from Frank White and Christine Babson, the group announced on Monday.

The property, according to a news release, is located at the lake’s southwest corner with extensive shoreline wetlands and forested hills.

“This gift preserves the view of the southwestern shore and protects the lake’s clean water,” said Chris Maron, CATS executive director.

Maron said the acquisition is the first project completed by the Long Pond Conservancy (LPC).

“Instead of becoming its own 501c3, it is a program or committee of CATS,” Maron told the Sun.

Asked if CATS was a land conservation group or a hiking organization, Maron said the Westport-based group is both.

“Trails are the major focus because no one else is primarily doing that,” Maron said. “There are other conservation organizations, so we have a pretty well-defined focus.”

Instead of forming a new non-profit organization, LPC organized as a program of CATS.

“This reduces administrative costs and duplication of efforts,” Maron said.

Maron said the Long Pond program began when “people at Long Pond wanted to conserve land around the lake.”

White and Babson’s family has been coming to Long Pond since 1904, according to the release.

When the pair inherited their parents’ properties, they considered ways to blend their enjoyment of the property with conservation efforts.

“They focused on the 25-acre parcel because it had a nice forested ridge that would make a beautiful building site,” according to the release.

“The only problem was that a house there would severely alter the view people enjoy seeing across the lake. So, they decided the best action was to donate the land, protect the view, and allow for a hiking trail.”

LPC Vice Chair Sharpe Swan said Long Pond residents and people driving on Route 22 look across the lake and see the property with the High Peaks in the background.

“Keeping an unobstructed view of the hills west of Long Pond will please everyone,” Swan said.

Maron said visitors will have access to the lake.

“Unfortunately the lake frontage isn’t that great on this property because of wetlands and shallow depth of water,” he said.