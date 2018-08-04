Land protected for recreation

× Expand Photo provided The Tub Mill Pond parcel boasts scenic lakes, forests and mountains.

MORIAH | Outdoor enthusiasts will have another 1,206 acres in which to hike, fish and boat with the Open Space Institute’s (OSI) purchase of scenic tract of lake and forestland on Ensign Pond Road five miles east of Moriah.

The focal point of the property, which was purchased from a private landowner for $1.5 million, is the 57-acre Tub Mill Pond, said OSI spokeswoman Maria Garcia.

It contains five lakes and ponds, with 2.6 miles of waterfront.

The property had recently been on the market for just short of $2 million, according to real estate websites.

It’s a highly strategic property, bordering on the 40,000-acre Hammond Pond Wild Forest, in proximity to Bald Peak, Lock Mountain and Harris Hill.

Protecting the land will keep the views in the area pristine.

“This has been a conservation priority for the state and town for at least the last two years,” Garcia said. The plan is for the parcel to eventually be purchased from OSI by the state, and added to the Hammond Pond Wild Forest.

The property will not be open to the public until it is turned over to the state, which will draw up plans for trails and other recreation.

“This scenic property, with its iconic mountain views, forests teeming with wildlife, and glittering lakes and ponds is the perfect location for local residents and visitors to get outside and experience the natural splendor of the Adirondack Park Preserve,” state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “DEC is proud to continue to partner with the Open Space Institute to conserve New York’s natural beauty for future generations.”

Moriah Superintendent Tom Scozzafava said the town “took the pulse of the community” through public meetings, and received a favorable response.

“During my 30-year career, more and more people have favored protecting land so residents and visitors can get outdoors and enjoy nature on a more frequent basis,” Scozzafava said, noting it boasts a “breathtaking landscape.”

The tract will be of benefit to local residents, but also fits in with the state’s plan to draw tourists to the region through the planned makeover of the old Frontier Town on the Northway’s Exit 29.

According to OSI, the high water quality of the lakes and ponds on the property make the destination a prime location for fishing.

Tub Mill Pond hosts a variety of aquatic wildlife including rainbow trout and brown bullhead. Several islands are located within Tub Mill Pond, making it desirable for kayaking.

According to a news release, the tract is “extremely scenic, offering views of the mountains, unbroken forests shoreline, and granite rock outcroppings near the water’s edge.”

“The Open Space Institute is delighted to have protected this forested Adirondack property, rich with spectacular waterfront vistas and opportunities for fishing, kayaking, boating, and hiking,” said Kim Elliman, president and CEO of OSI.

OSI has committed more than $23.5 million to the Adirondacks area over a span of 25 years, protecting more than 31,000 acres of land, including the protection of the historic Tahawus property, the Village of Adirondac, and the Split Rock Wildway wildlife corridor, and the addition of the Finch Pruyn Lands and Trembleau Mountain to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.