Langley, McDonald compete for Peru Town Supervisor

PERU | Two candidates are running for Peru Town Supervisor.

The Peru Town Supervisor seat is open. Town Supervisor Peter Glushko is retiring.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Peru residents will be able to cast their vote at the polling place located at St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St.

The general election is Nov. 7.

CHOICE ONE: JAMES "JIMMY" LANGLEY

Name: James Langley

Age: 57

Ballot party line: Republican

Qualifications: “Former Peru Planning Board member and chairman. Former Clinton County Planning Board Member. Former Clinton County Legislator for 17 years, termed out in 2015. Chairman of the Board for 13 years. Current Town of Peru Councilman. Small business owner for 27 years, working in my field for 37 years.”

Goals if elected: “If elected, I hope to make advancements in infrastructure. Specifically, find a new water source for town water. Upgrade our sewer systems and pave more roads per year than present, all the while holding the line on property taxes.

“While at the county, we built the Connector Road, a new airport and we made great advancements at the Clinton Community College, just to name a few. With very little change in the rate per $1,000. In the past two years for the Town of Peru, I secured a grant for $7,800 to put a roof on the Lyons Road Schoolhouse and promoted a plan by town employee Robbie Wright to repair the hoops over the salt shed roof, which saved the town thousands instead of a full replacement.”

A little known fact: “A little known fact by most is I know quite a bit about construction and do most of my work myself. I’m constantly improving my skill set and trying new products. I also do pretty much all of the maintenance work on the properties my wife and I own. I have seven to eight hours of mowing alone a week in the nicer weather months. I like to stay busy.”

CHOICE TWO: BRANDY MCDONALD

Name: Brandy McDonald

Age: 44

Ballot party line: Democrat, Conservative, Working Families

Qualifications: “My first public service experience started with participating on the Peru Town Youth Committee for six years. I also volunteered to coach for several town youth sports programs for eight years. My qualifications include; Peru Town Councilman for the past 10 years and the appointed position of Deputy Supervisor for eight years. My years of experience in both town positions gave me a vast understanding of what is required and expected to be able to perform the position of town supervisor.”