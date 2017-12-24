LaRock re-elected fire chief

× Expand Photo provided Paul LaRock

CHILSON | Paul LaRock has been re-elected chief of the Chilson Volunteer Fire Department.

LaRock is a Ticonderoga native who served for many years as a firefighter in the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department, advancing through the ranks and ultimately serving as chief of the department and as a fire commissioner.

At a recent meeting, the members of the Chilson department elected leaders for 2018.

Besides LaRock, officers elected are, First Assistant Chief Mike Trybendis, Second Assistant Chief Jim Lambert, Captain Dustin Hunsdon, First Lieutenant Anthony Paige, Second Lieutenant Robin Lambert, and Fire Police Captain Fred Hunsdon.

The civil officers elected are Equipment Officer Tommy Forand, Building and Grounds Officer Lance Dolbeck, and Department Secretary Robin Lambert.

Larry Lauman was elected to a five-year term as a member of the fire company’s board of directors.

Board Chairman Jim Davis and LaRock thanked the members attending for their participation, and especially thanked all those who stood for election.

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department serves the Chilson community, a 30-square-mile area that also includes Putts Pond and a large portion of Eagle Lake.

Chilson is a part of the town of Ticonderoga, and its fire protection district includes extensive tracts of state-owned land.

The Chilson Community House at the fire station is owned by the department, and its meeting hall, playing fields and picnic grounds are available to host community and family events.

For more information, the public is invited check out the department on Facebook at “Chilson Volunteer Fire Department,” and all are welcome drop in to one of the department’s monthly membership meetings on the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the fire house at 60 Putts Pond Road in Ticonderoga.