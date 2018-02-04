Last call for winter

TICONDEROGA | With spring coming, the Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be holding its semi-annual Bag Sale on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“This very popular sale will have all clothing for men and women for $3 a bag, which will be supplied by the shop,” the church’s Betty Rettig said. “The shop is staffed entirely by volunteers and benefits the church and its outreach ministries.”

Household treasures and domestic items will be half off during the bag sale. Following the Bag Sale, spring clothing will begin to be available at the Thrift Shop.

The First United Methodist Church Thrift Shop is open year round every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

The church and Thrift Shop are located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. For more information, call the shop at 518 585-2242, the church office at 518 585-7995, or go to facebook.com/Tifumc.