Last man standing: Ticonderoga video store owner navigates turbulent times

Video King owner Darren Witherbee, 44, said he is one of just a handful video store operators left in the region. Photo by Pete DeMola

TICONDEROGA | The door dinged and patrons lost themselves in long rows of movies.

Brightly-colored posters drew attention to recent blockbusters. A rack advertised DVDs for sale and soft drinks for just $1.

The only thing missing was the scent of buttery, theatre-style popcorn.

If it wasn’t for the rows of television shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “iZombie,” you might be forgiven that it wasn’t 1993, but rather 2017 — and video stores are quickly becoming a historical curiosity.

“There’s not many of us left,” said Darren Witherbee, owner of Video King on Montcalm Street.

While scores of rental stores have closed or shifted their focus to video games or hosting live-action roleplay in order to remain sustainable, Witherbee remains staunchly dedicated to the art of celluloid.

Film is an escape, he said.

“I love movies — it takes you away from all of the stuff that goes on in this world.”

In a throwback to their 1980s and 1990s heyday, Video King receives new releases every Tuesday. Rentals are $4 for two days, roughly comparable to prices a decade ago.

Some 4,500 catalog items are available for rental and purchase, with new videos available to buy for between $5 and $8.

Several dozen regulars continue to utilize package details — including four rentals for seven days for $12 — which they renew weekly. And catalog flicks are just $1.

“It’s unbelievably cheap,” Witherbee said. “Cheaper than Redbox,” referring to the automated kiosk stationed at the nearby WalMart, an existential threat.

Witherbee, 44, has always been drawn to movies, recalling childhood days spent entirely at the now-shuttered Doc’s Video.

“I was in there constantly,” he said. “One day, I told myself I was going to own a video store. This was my dream even as a little kid.”

Witherbee learned the ropes as an employee in 2005. After a series of professional detours and hurdles, he took ownership of Video King in Oct. 2008.

The regional chain was a once-common presence throughout the northeast.

“I’m the last one,” he said.

The current location is his fourth in downtown Ticonderoga. As he shuttles between storefronts, Witherbee has seen his fortunes decline.