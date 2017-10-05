Last man standing: Ticonderoga video store owner navigates turbulent times

Video King owner Darren Witherbee, 44, said he is one of just a handful video store operators left in the region.
TICONDEROGA | The door dinged and patrons lost themselves in long rows of movies.
Brightly-colored posters drew attention to recent blockbusters. A rack advertised DVDs for sale and soft drinks for just $1.
The only thing missing was the scent of buttery, theatre-style popcorn.
If it wasn’t for the rows of television shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “iZombie,” you might be forgiven that it wasn’t 1993, but rather 2017 — and video stores are quickly becoming a historical curiosity.
“There’s not many of us left,” said Darren Witherbee, owner of Video King on Montcalm Street.
While scores of rental stores have closed or shifted their focus to video games or hosting live-action roleplay in order to remain sustainable, Witherbee remains staunchly dedicated to the art of celluloid.
Film is an escape, he said.
“I love movies — it takes you away from all of the stuff that goes on in this world.”
In a throwback to their 1980s and 1990s heyday, Video King receives new releases every Tuesday. Rentals are $4 for two days, roughly comparable to prices a decade ago.
Some 4,500 catalog items are available for rental and purchase, with new videos available to buy for between $5 and $8.
Several dozen regulars continue to utilize package details — including four rentals for seven days for $12 — which they renew weekly. And catalog flicks are just $1.
“It’s unbelievably cheap,” Witherbee said. “Cheaper than Redbox,” referring to the automated kiosk stationed at the nearby WalMart, an existential threat.
Witherbee, 44, has always been drawn to movies, recalling childhood days spent entirely at the now-shuttered Doc’s Video.
“I was in there constantly,” he said. “One day, I told myself I was going to own a video store. This was my dream even as a little kid.”
Witherbee learned the ropes as an employee in 2005. After a series of professional detours and hurdles, he took ownership of Video King in Oct. 2008.
The regional chain was a once-common presence throughout the northeast.
“I’m the last one,” he said.
The current location is his fourth in downtown Ticonderoga. As he shuttles between storefronts, Witherbee has seen his fortunes decline.
The businessman cleared $125,000 gross revenue in 2008, a number that’s been slashed in half.
He works seven days per week, and estimated he paid himself about $13,000 last year.
“It’s not easy,” Witherbee said. “Believe me. It’s very, very rough.”
It’s been a decade since the industry took a nosedive. There were some 30,000 video stores in the U.S. in 1989, according to Flavorwire. The number dwindled to 6,000 in 2014.
At the height of their powers, Blockbuster Video alone operated more than 9,000 outlets, bringing in $6 billion in annual revenue, according to Forbes. After the company declared bankruptcy in 2010, just several dozen remain today, and myriad other chains have gone out of business entirely.
For Witherbee, customer service is key.
He greeted patrons by name from behind the cash register on a recent weekday afternoon.
Straight-to-DVD films have become more commonplace in the industry, and are increasingly drawing bigger names, including megastars like Bruce Willis.
There are so many upstart production companies, Witherbee said, it’s often difficult to discern quality. But his customers depend on him to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Witherbee watches as many films as possible, briefing customers on which production companies have developed good reputations, and which have a poor track record when it comes to acting and special effects.
Another trend going for Video King is the remote character of the Adirondack Park.
Seasonal residents are among his best customers. They come to unwind the old-fashioned way — offline and outdoors — and venture into town whenever they need weekend entertainment.
“Quite a few families like it up here — that’s how I get through my summers,” he said.
Locals are the opposite. After being cooped up all winter, many hit the ground running once the weather thaws and don’t look back.
The lack of widespread broadband access means many residents cannot use streaming services like Amazon, Hulu and Netflix, all of which have devoured the rental market.
Witherbee knows the service will eventually become universal, citing ongoing efforts to fully wire the state by the end of 2018.
WalMart also poses a challenge. The retail colossus offers new releases for purchase immediately, whereas Video King must wait to sell new titles for four weeks after their release as per their contract with the distributor.
Even following Hollywood trends in the hopes that some magic will rub off is no longer reliable as it once was.
The 2014 superhero flick “Guardians of the Galaxy” was a smash hit, and Witherbee made money on it.
He banked on a repeat when the sequel was released on DVD in August, ordering eight copies. But it fell flat with his customers, and he took a hit in the pocketbook.
Even the traditional distribution model is declining as more and more companies are opting to release films online.
Most major film studios no longer even print posters for rental outlets. The latest on display — “Nebraska” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” — were both released in late-2013.
Unlike other rental outlets who have tweaked their business model to adapt to the modern landscape, Witherbee doesn’t see video games as a way to bolster business, namely because many companies have switched to online gameplay.
He shudders at what will happen once his regulars, which he estimates number three dozen, start to decline.
“I don’t make money now. I don’t see it in the future getting any better. It’s just an uphill battle,” Witherbee said.
While video stores are no longer the epicenter of weekend nightlife, Witherbee sees staying open as part of a higher calling to serve a community with scant entertainment options.
“I don’t know how much longer I can go,” Witherbee admitted. “But I’m going to go as long as I can. It’s important for me to stay open.”