Last-minute donation puts Shepard Park project over the top

× Expand File photo The Lake George Community Band at performs at the Shepard Park amphitheater in 2016. Through the generosity of an anonymous local entrepreneurial family, the amphitheater will now receive extensive upgrades.

LAKE GEORGE — A last-minute donation to a challenge grant campaign means extensive upgrades to the Shepard Park amphitheater will go forward — with some of the improvements being completed this week, and the major aspects to be accomplished this fall.

Through the generosity of an anonymous local entrepreneurial family, the amphitheater — which for generations has offered lakeside concerts, shows and special events — will now be substantially upgraded as proposed, Mayor Robert Blais announced this week.

The Shepard Park Amphitheater will have new LED stage lighting, new sound system, several additional rows of natural stone seating, plus a platform for those with mobility impediments, he said.

A “Challenge Grant” of $25,000 was established in November by the Charles R. Wood Foundation, requiring a matching amount to be raised by June 1. The Foundation also endowed the project $25,000 in addition to the challenge grant.

Just before the challenge deadline, a prominent family that owns a half-dozen businesses in the area gave Blais seven checks totaling more than $7,000, a sum that represented donations from their various businesses, Blais said.

The new stage lighting and sound system are to be completed this week, and the additional seating is to be constructed this fall, Blais said.

He noted that the final amount raised in contributions toward the challenge grant was $27,000. A portion of that was garnered through fundraising events this year, including concerts respectively featuring the Stony Creek Band and The Switch rock group on May 27, The Adirondack Jazz Project on April 30, and the Lake George Community Band on Feb. 26.

These concerts yielded a total of about $5,000 toward the challenge grant.

Just two days before the challenge grant expired, the fundraising effort was about $5,000 short of its goal, and the project was in peril — until the family that owns and operates six or seven area businesses presented their contributions that boosted the campaign to the $27,000 figure, Blais said, declining to reveal who the donors were.

“The family wanted to keep their contributions anonymous because they didn’t want recognition — but they definitely deserve it,” he said.

The mayor added a stinger to his announcement, airing a familiar criticism of the lack of participation of local store owners, most of whom live out of the area.

“The total contributed by the family through those seven checks exceed what all the rest of the village merchants contributed altogether,” he said.