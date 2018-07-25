Lavender Farm offers tours all summer

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South Diane and David Allen are shown at their Lavenlair Farm in Whitehall where they grow 32 varieties of lavender and 10 varieties of mint. The Allens sell lavender for cooking as well as for fragrance, including a variety of products made with lavender. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South Shown is a variety of French lavender grown on Lavenlair Farm. The French varieties are grown for fragrance, whereas the English lavender is more suitable for cooking and making tea. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South Shown are visitors on a tour of the Lavenlair Farm, who are learning about the history of the farm and growing lavender in the North Country. The buildings in the background include the barn (left) where much of the lavender processing is done and the 1820 stone house where the owners live. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

WHITEHALL | Lavenlair Farm, which produces Lake George Lavender, has opened its Whitehall farm for tours for the 2018 season - but growing lavender wasn’t an immediate success in the North Country.

Lavenlair Farm owners David and Diane Allen started Lavenlair Farm in 2013 based on a dream Diane had to live in stone cottage in a meadow, and their shared desire to do something they enjoyed doing.

David said about 10 years ago, they found property down the road from the 1820 stone house they now live in on Lavenlair Farm, which sits on 80 acres of land. David said they had the idea to “grow something,” and they decided to try balsam Christmas trees.

While at the nursery picking up the Christmas tree starts, Diane noticed a worker at nursery discarding a misshapen lavender plant. She asked if she could have it, and took it back to the farm and, she said, “literally shoved it in the ground.”

“We just lifted up the turf with a spade and stuck it in the ground before we went back to New Jersey,” she said.

The following week, the Allens came back to the farm to find that deer had feasted on their meticulously planted Christmas tree starts, nipping them to the ground, while the carelessly planted lavender was living large.

They decided that if the deer wouldn’t eat lavender, they might have a good chance growing it. In 2013 they planted 650 lavender plants and almost all of them died due to the winter.

“We are really much colder than lavender wants,” Diane said.

But they also learned that some seemingly dead plants did survive.

“Lavender will take a bad hit in the winter and a lot will still come back in July,” David said.

The Allens decided to approach the state and see what help they could get growing lavender.

“When we asked the state if there was any assistance for starting a lavender farm, the state’s reply was, ‘What’s lavender?’” David said.

Since then, the Allens have found help from the Cornell University Cooperative Extension (CCE), which is doing a two-year study on Lavenlair Farm to determine which varieties of lavender and mint are hardy enough to tolerate winter in the Adirondacks.

Aine Hurdecker from CCE in Renssalaer County is working on the study, which has 50 plots of 10 varieties of mint and 13 varieties of lavender. They are looking to see if there are patterns across varieties that allow them to survive the winters, including resistance to pests. Diane Allen said lavender actually repels biting insects, although the blossoms attract bees, which the Allens keep for producing honey.

Lavenlair Farm has 32 varieties of English and French lavender. The English lavender is a more compact plant and produces culinary lavender. French lavender is a taller plant and is grown for fragrance. Lavender actually comes in colors that range from white to pink and every shade or purple.

While the French is distilled for essential oils, several local restaurants use Lavenlair’s culinary lavender in cooking, including the chef from Forged in Lake George. The Battle Hill Brewery makes a lavender beer, and local distillers and ice cream makers use Lavenlair Farm lavender in their products. The Allens see these uses as part of sustainable farming, which includes creating local jobs.

Lavenlair Farm’s Lake George Lavender products, which include tea, honey, fresh and dried flowers, and a range of skin care products, are scheduled be featured at the Adirondacks Welcome Center now under construction on U.S. I-87. The welcome center is scheduled to open in September.