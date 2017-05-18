Law Enforcement Weekend approaching

× State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and her aide Dan MacEntee (both at right) watch as a state Police color guard marches past during the conclusion of the Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony held May 9 at the New York State Capitol. Law Enforcement Officers Weekend set for May 19 through May 21 in Lake George Village will pay tribute to those law officers who have sacrificed their lives to preserve public safety. The convention of law officers concludes with a memorial ceremony 9 a.m. Sunday May 21 in Shepard Park in Lake George Village for officers who have died this past year, and the public is invited to attend. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — This weekend, dozens of police and other law officers will be enjoying camaraderie and relaxation in the region, as the first-ever Lake George Law Enforcement Officers Weekend is held.

The event, which is set for May 19 and 21, includes fellowship, friendly competitions, cruises and other family-oriented activities, as well as seminars on police-related topics.

The weekend concludes with a memorial service for fallen officers at 9 a.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater, and the public is invited.

This retreat for law enforcement officers is not only intended to provide downtime for police and corrections officers, but it will also offer respite and relaxation for two families who each lost a loved one to cancer attributed to their help in rescue and recovery efforts after terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

For months, the organizers of Law Enforcement Weekend have gathered donations and made arrangements for the family of New York City Deputy Chief James Malloy and the family of state Trooper Brian Falb to enjoy an expenses-paid getaway.

Molloy, who died in January at the age of 55, led search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero for six months following the 9/11 terror attacks. Falb, who worked at Ground Zero for six weeks, died of brain cancer several months ago.

× Following the Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony May 9 at the state capitol, state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) consoles the fiance and mother of fallen state policeman Timothy Pratt, who died last October while on duty in Wilton. Along with two families of other departed police officers, Pratt’s loved ones will be hosted for a complimentary getaway at this weekend’s Law Enforcement Officers Weekend in Lake George. Photo by Thom Randall

Just last week, Law Enforcement Weekend organizer Austin Glickman announced that the family of Timothy Pratt, a fallen state trooper from South Glens Falls, would also be attending the Law Enforcement Weekend with the help of many donors to the group’s foundation.

Pratt died last October after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a trucker stopped on Ballard Road in Wilton.

“Our weekend will be highlighting the sacrifices these men made not only for New York, but the entire nation,” he said.

The Law Enforcement Weekend formed a non-profit corporation, and donations are now being accepted towards providing families of fallen officers or those seriously injured in the line of duty with all-expense-paid vacations.

Glickman said recently that on Saturday May 20, two large police motorcycle groups — Blue Knights of New York and Blue Friday — will be riding into Lake George to participate in Law Enforcement Weekend.

They’ll be arriving in the afternoon with the mission of raising money for families of police officers whose deaths were related to their duty. Several other fundraisers for fallen police officers will be held at various times at the retreat’s headquarters, the Fort William Henry conference center.

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday night, the 4S4Life Foundation will be holding their “Heroes Matter - Protect & Serve Party at the Fire & Ice Bar at 175 Canada St.. This fundraiser for ailing law officers features music by a band, a deejay, plus drink specials.

Plans for the weekend include such activities as golf, shooting competitions and practice, an armored vehicle pull, receptions, cruises and a barbecue. Also, the weekend will feature a comedy show with three noted comedians, one of them a former police officer who was a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent.

Registration is not only open to present, former or retired police officers, corrections officers and others involved in the field of law enforcement — but those citizens seeking to express support of law enforcement.

Monday, Lake George Village Mayor urged the public to sign up for the event and enjoy the various activities — or just attend Sunday’s public memorial ceremony.

“Attend and show these ‘Men in Blue’ our appreciation for all they do every day to keep our area safe and a great place to live and visit,” he said.

For event reservations and information — or to donate towards providing “Blue Star families” with a getaway, see: www.LEOweekend.com or register on site at the Fort William Henry Conference Center.