Law office praises firefighters’ efforts

Sterling and Susan Goodspeed are shown outside the new location for their law office on Main Street in North Creek. The Goodspeeds credited the efforts of volunteer firefighters with saving files and equipment, enabling them to reopen their business. Photo by Christopher South

WEVERTOWN | Attorney Sterling Goodspeed passed by his office in the Pearsall Realty building in Wevertown on the evening of July 16.

For a moment, he thought of stopping in to drop off some files. But he decided that if he did, he would end up stuck at work, so he passed by and went home.

Later that evening, he received a phone call telling him the building that housed his office was on fire. A short while later, the only thing he, his wife Susan and his son could do was stand and watch as firefighters battled the blaze in an attempt to save property and lives.

The fire, which began after 10 p.m., took the life of one resident and left another person seriously injured.

Although the fire ended up as a “terrible, terrible tragedy” as Goodspeed put it, he could not help but be impressed as he watched volunteer firemen battling the blaze.

“It was amazing how strategically they fought the fire, all the while communicating with each other, targeting specific areas,” he said.

One of the firefighters got into the second floor of the building where a lot of the fire damage occurred. Another firefighter entered his law office and threw a tarp over Susan’s desk, which probably saved a multitude of case files.

The computer’s keyboard was lost to water damage, showing how close they came to losing valuable client information. Goodspeed said there was a real effort made to save the work spaces belonging to his and adjoining real estate offices.

“It would have been total chaos had the computer been lost,” Goodspeed said.

As it was, due to the efforts of the volunteer firefighters, Goodspeed was able to retrieve the office computer at 9 a.m. the next morning, and by 10 a.m. it was up and running. Goodspeed said if anyone had seen the building blazing they never would have expected to be able to salvage anything.

“That we did is a testament to the efforts of our volunteer firefighters,” he said.

Goodspeed said the firefighters methodically went over the building with a laptop device locating hot spots in the structure.

WHERE THERE'S A WILL, THERE'S A WAY

With the fire on Monday night, the Goodspeeds rented space on Main Street in North Creek on Tuesday, and by Thursday was operating very much as normal.

They have spent time since the fire drying out some wet files and recreating other folders from electronic files. The paper files that were out on desktops were the most vulnerable to water damage.

The only files lost to fire were closed cases; the documents being stored near the back of the building where much of the fire was located. Goodspeed estimated about 110 closed files were lost.

The destruction as a result of the fire was somewhat reminiscent of a tornado that hit one place and did nothing somewhere else. Goodspeed said his heart skipped a beat when he remembered he had hung a treasured item in his office — a thank you letter written and signed by then-U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy, dated May 24, 1967, expressing appreciation for hospitality shown during a visit to the Johnsburg area. Goodspeed’s father, Sterling J. Goodspeed, was Johnsburg supervisor from 1963 to 1968.

Goodspeed said the public support shown to him and Susan, along with office assistant Laurie Bartlett, has been heart-warming. Moving in, countless people went by and honked their horns and called out support or gave them the thumbs up. He said when someone runs a business community support is essential to keep going.

“A huge thank you to Laurie Bartlett of our office, who went above and beyond,” Goodspeed said.

He also expressed gratitude to friends and neighbors, in Johnsburg and Newcomb, particularly Skip Hults, Ray Bush and Josh Hults who drove down from Newcomb and delivered furniture so the Goodspeed law office could reopen.