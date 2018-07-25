Lawmaker wants county to probe intersection

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi is asking Essex County study the intersection of Route 73 and Old Military Road in North Elba, citing confusion generated by a yield sign that feeds motorists onto the eastbound lane of Route 73.

NORTH ELBA | Supervisor Roby Politi has asked Essex County Department of Public Works to assess safety at the intersection across from the North Elba Horse Show Grounds.

Old Military Road, managed by the county, meets State Route 73 at that location.

Traffic merging onto Route 73, headed south, is managed by a yield sign, not a stop sign.

“People coming down Old Military Road are going 50 miles per hour and go straight through,” Politi said.

In peak summer months especially, he said, traffic gets busy there.

The Y breaks traffic into and around the Village of Lake Placid.

“With so much activity, it is confusing with a yield sign. I am afraid of a problem or problems (occurring there),” Politi said, asking that safety be evaluated.

DPW Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan said he would request an accident list from the Department of Motor Vehicles. He could then use the data to approach the state Department of Transportation for a formal review.

“The state takes authority where a county road meets (a state road),” Dougan told Politi.

Dougan did not proffer any solution, but said he would start the review process.

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said they were successful in having a similar intersection changed.

“It can take six to nine months,” said Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally.

Horse shows, summer residents, tourists and the Iron Man competition are among events that draw thousands to Lake Placid every summer.

“I have had a lot of phone calls,” Politi said.