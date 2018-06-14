Lawmakers asking Trump administration to reconsider newsprint tariffs

× Expand File photo The U.S. has imposed tariffs on imported Canadian newsprint. The newspaper industry says the increased costs may lead to cutbacks and job losses in a sector that is already struggling.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Five upstate lawmakers are asking the Trump administration to reconsider a new set of tariffs on imported Canadian newsprint.

The tariffs were imposed in January after a hedge fund-owned mill in Washington state complained about unfair trade practices they argued put U.S. mills at a competitive disadvantage, leading to a 32 percent price hike.

But the lawmakers punched back against those claims.

“The petitioner’s claim that the decline in demand for U.S. newsprint is a result of imported Canadian newsprint rings hollow in light of the reality of an industry trying to adapt to a changing market in a digital age,” wrote the representatives.

The newspaper industry is contending with a decline in subscribers and advertising, and the hikes have the potential to “destabilize the industry and accelerate the decline of print news media,” said the letter.

While larger products are in a better position to weather the storm, smaller newspapers in rural markets may be forced to close their doors, wrote the group to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and International Trade Commission (ITC) Chairman Rhonda Schmidtlein.

Papers are already downsizing, eliminating sections and reducing the number of pages.

The Tampa Bay Times announced the elimination of 50 jobs in April as a direct result of the retaliatory measures.

The letter was signed by Reps. Elise Stefanik, Brian Higgins, John Faso, John Katko and Sean Patrick Maloney.

The delegation also argued newspapers often provide the only source of information accessible to all community members, and their demise would “limit the availability of information and undermine our values to uphold a free and accessible press.”

“Local journalism is integral in keeping citizens engaged in their communities and is sometimes one of the only ways to access information about local government, economy and community activities,” the delegation wrote.

Stefanik and Higgins previously issued a joint statement in January condemning the tariffs, and joined a bipartisan coalition of representatives and senators asking the Trump administration to “carefully investigate the issue, and consider the negative impact the decision would have on the U.S. newspaper and commercial printing industries, as well as the overall U.S. paper manufacturing industry.”

The ITC will issue a recommendation later this year on the future of the tariffs, which are not permanent.

Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King have also co-sponsored legislation that would suspend the tariff and require the U.S. Department of Commerce to conduct a study of the American printing and publishing industry, which represents 600,000 jobs nationwide.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has also asked the department to reconsider the tariffs.