Lawmakers await remaining broadband grants

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor The New NY Broadband Program, introduced in 2015, aims to provide three rounds of state grants totaling $500 million augmented with federal funds and private investment.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The state has a year until their self-imposed deadline to provide universal broadband access for all New Yorkers.

Fifty-one weeks, actually.

But who’s counting?

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) thinks the state will fall short of that goal.

“I don’t expect this third round will get us to 100 percent,” Stec told Essex County lawmakers on Jan. 2. “There will still be a difference of where we’re projected to land at the end of Phase 3 and that 95 percent.

“I suspect we’re going to need to put more money into it to get where we want,” Stec said.

The New NY Broadband Program, introduced in 2015 with an announcement in Lake Placid, aims to provide three rounds of state grants totaling $500 million augmented with federal funds and private investment.

Charter Communications has also committed to providing service as part of its merger with Time Warner.

The reverse bidding process for the third and final round concluded in August, and the results have not yet been announced.

The final round will address the remaining 2 percent of New Yorkers, connecting approximately 120,000 locations, according to the governor’s State of the State agenda released last week.

Round 3 is expected to catalyze more than $360 million in total investment, including $225 million in state funds.

“In the fall, they said in December there would be an announcement,” Stec said. “And here we are on Jan. 2, and they haven’t said what those grants are.”

“I would fully expect [an announcement] in a few weeks,” he said.

A spokesperson for Empire State Development (ESD) declined to disclose an announcement date.

“No announcement has yet been made on Round 3 but I’ll be sure to forward you the announcement when it is made,” wrote a spokesman on Jan. 2.

The first two phases saw a total of $40 million in direct state investment in the North Country.

About 4,000 homes across a large swatch of Essex County were included in the second round, which was announced last February.

Providers received funds for projects in Elizabethtown, Lewis, Willsboro, Essex, Jay, Wilmington, Keene, Westport, Chesterfield and Newcomb.