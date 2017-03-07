Lawmakers brief biz community on budget process

× State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) briefed the local business community on the state budget progress at the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast on March 3 at the Holiday Inn in Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — As state lawmakers drill down on the budget, the local business community has delivered state lawmakers their annual wish list.

Leading the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s list of priorities is workforce development funds that are paired with increasing flexibility for specific projects, small business tax reform and worker’s compensation reform.

Despite the recent decrease in workplace injuries, costs for businesses continue to escalate, said President Garry Douglas at last week’s annual legislative breakfast in Plattsburgh.

The NCCC is also supportive of legalizing ride sharing upstate, which is on this year’s legislative agenda.

At the federal level, Douglas said preserving the U.S. relationship with Canada was paramount, and hailed a recent summit between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

But Douglas said the NCCC was alarmed at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Buy American” proposal that would require state entities to give preference to American-made goods and products in any new procurements more than $100,000.

Doing so will protect the state’s manufacturing and construction sectors, said the governor. But Douglas said the policy could be “damaging and destructive” to the bilateral relationship with Canada.

“That has become a key sub-issue of that,” Douglas said, urging state lawmakers to examine the issue before the state budget deadline of March 31.

ALBANY UPDATE

North Country lawmakers Dan Stec and Billy Jones — both state assemblyman — and state Sen. Betty Little, briefed business leaders on the budget process.

Details of the proposed $152.3 billion spending plan are still being hashed out.

Little said now that the Gap Elimination Adjustment has been eliminated, a key priority for education policy is to examine the Foundation Aid formula to ensure adequate funding for public schools.

And as the governor champions his proposed free tuition program for state schools, the GOP-controlled Senate is working to include safeguards against damage to private institutions, including Paul Smiths.

“We’re looking to include private colleges and do something that’s for everyone,” Little said.

Little also noted the importance of mandate relief for local governments, including indigent defense reform that could shift growing expenses back to the state, and the $2 billion proposed for clean water infrastructure.

It’s also important to ensure counties continue to receive adequate Medicaid funding from the state, said Little.

The expected repeal of the Affordable Care Act could blow a $3.7 billion hole in the state budget, and would impact providers like the University of Vermont Health Network, who rely on federal Medicaid funding for their rural health centers, including Alice Hyde in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Altogether, the network could lose $2 million if the health care law is appealed, said Stephens Mundy, President and CEO of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Health Network. At least 16,500 patients would be effected in the tri-county region.

“These are real numbers for us,” Mundy said. “I really think this is an area of tremendous concern for all of us.”

IN FLUX

Stec, a Republican, said this winter has seen the typical march of advocacy groups marching through the capital, and the exact budget details remain in flux.

Don’t panic, he said. The budget always shifts until the last minute. But don’t be celebratory, either.

The lawmaker knocked the last-minute process —

“We need to do more of the transparency-process side to make sure you’re confident,” Stec said.

Jones, a Democrat who was elected to fill the seat vacated by long-term representative Janet Duprey last year, touted the importance of rural broadband, and said he’s working to alleviate the home health care aide issues facing the region due to low pay paired with uneven reimbursement rates.

“We’re in kind of a crisis mode right now,” he said. “We want to keep (the elderly and disabled) in their homes.”

Jones cited the passage in the Assembly last week of a bill he co-sponsored that would allow control of the STAR program to revert back to local assessors.

“Sometimes we do the right thing,” Jones said.

Stec and Little said the state also needs to explore the issue of recreational overuse in the High Peaks, especially as the governor continues to promotes tourism without making the corresponding investments in the state agencies necessary for their maintenance.

Stec, a 46er, says he generally believes in user fees, but expressed caution on enforcement, and wanted to ensure the money is not peeled away for other uses.

“I think it’s something worth looking at,” Stec said.

Over 100 regional business leaders attended the event in Plattsburgh on March 3, including representatives from AT&T, Nova Bus and CVPH, who sponsored the event.

Douglas said business leaders are optimistic about the upcoming year, citing a recently-released survey of NCCC’s membership.

Ninety-three percent of businesses are confident in their economic prospects, and 67 percent expect business to increase in 2017.

“Optimism breeds optimism,” Douglas said.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION

Assemblyman Dan Stec, Billy Jones and state Senator Betty Little are all opposed to a constitutional convention, a question that is put on the ballot every 20 years — including this November.

If authorized, the entire state constitution may be amended.

Little said the endeavor is expensive, often focuses on specific issues and may jeopardize other areas with a heavy impact on the Adirondacks, including hunting and fishing.

A better approach, the senator said, is to hash out specific policy recommendations and put them on the ballot, which has been done in the past.

Under that process, amendments — including Stec’s recent pension forfeiture bill — must to go through the process of having two successive legislatures approve the measure before being placed on the ballot.

Stec cited the danger of tinkering with gun rights and the state’s Forever Wild clause.

“You’re not sure what you’re going to get,” Stec said. “The unintended consequence that came from that would do more harm than good.”

Stec said the question will likely bring together some strange bedfellows in the capital.

Indeed, the alliances are murky:

Those lining up against a constitutional convention are the two leaders of the state legislature, joining the Independent Democratic Conference and the New York State Conservative Party.

But Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb is for the measure, as are a number of special interest groups.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has been non-committal.

The last constitutional convention was in 1967.

If approved by voters, the so-called "con-con" would convene in Albany beginning in April 2019.