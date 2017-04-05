Lawmakers celebrate city’s centennial

× Expand Photo courtesy Sandra Geddes The City of Plattsburgh was incorporated on March 29, 1902. As part of the city’s anniversary, City Hall will undergo restoration efforts. Pictured above: Mayor Colin Read (left) and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman (right) exchange a birthday cake.

PLATTSBURGH — Everyone has a birthday — even municipalities.

Last week, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman visited City Hall to present Mayor Colin Read with a birthday cake.

No, not for Read.

A cake for the City of Plattsburgh, in celebration of the 115th anniversary of the municipality’s incorporation on March 29, 1902.

“I wanted to deliver a birthday cake to our friends in the City of Plattsburgh to mark their 115th [birthday],” said Cashman, in a news release.

“Uptown and Downtown Plattsburgh have a strong friendship.”

Cashman called the chocolate cake “a small token,” offering the municipality warm wishes for its next 115 years.

“Our city was formed within the larger Plattsburgh,” said Read. “And we’ve thrived together for 115 years. Let’s look forward to what the next 115 years will bring.”

CITY HALL MAKEOVER

As part of the city’s 115th birthday celebration, City Hall will undergo a restoration effort — the major project: restoring over 50 windows.

The windows — which officials have said are historically-unique — will cost approximately $770,000 to repair, according to City Engineer Kevin Farrington.

Work will include the replacement of deteriorated wood, glazing, paint caulking and more, according to documents obtained through the Plattsburgh Planning Board.

To aid in the cost of the restoration, Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) was able to negotiate a $300,000 member item grant through the Dormitory Authority State of New York, according to Farrington.

According to planning board documents, the project is anticipated to last 45 days.