Lawmakers discuss implications of tax increase

PLATTSBURGH — Councilors voted last week to enact a local law that paves the way for a possible tax increase above the state mandated tax cap.

Lawmakers are continuing to hash out a spending plan, offered by the city chamberlain, that could carry as much as a 23 percent tax hike to help replenish the city’s fund balance.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) proposed a similar plan last week, proposing a one time 22 percent tax increase in 2017, and a $250,000 reduction in spending. This, he said, would propel the fund balance from just over $200,000 to $865,224 next year.

Outgoing Mayor James Calnon said that while he liked Kelly’s plan, because of its single year tax increase, there were “other ways” to replenish the fund balance.

Calnon noted that around $150,000 worth of city expenditures could be offset by grant funding alone, and the Plattsburgh City Fire Department budget could be reduced by around $409,000 by limiting overtime, scrapping a request for a second ambulance and removing the proposed battalion chief position.

“The picture is not as dire as it seems,” said Calnon. “I just don’t want us to overreact.”

Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) said that increasing taxes would be “like pouring salt in the wound,” and have a “real effect on people’s lives.”

“I’m in favor of a more prudent approach,” she said.

Kasper said that approaching the budget with the intention of first balancing the budget, and “not increasing the tax when it’s not necessary,” keeps the council “honest.”

Councilor Paul O’Connell (Ward 4) agreed.

“The last two years, we’ve worked our tails off to reduce spending,” said O’Connell. “We’re asking taxpayers to put money into a savings account for the city.

“I really feel awful.”

O’Connell, who will be replaced by councilor-elect Peter Ensel in 2017, said that as a taxpayer, he’s “going to be upset.”

For now, the budget process will continue. The council will proceed plugging away at the city’s budget throughout December, with the next work sessions slated for Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.