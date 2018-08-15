Lawmakers irked over broadband updates — again

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor The Essex County Board of Supervisors is peeved over what they contend is a lack of communication regarding a public hearing to discuss the state's broadband program.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Lawmakers are again crying foul over how the state communicates details of its broadband program to the public.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors claim they weren’t personally informed of a mandated public hearing last week by Empire State Development (ESD) designed for stakeholders to chime in on countywide build-out plans by Slic Network Solutions.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6 in the basement of the Essex County Courthouse.

A second hearing was scheduled concurrently to discuss build-out plans in Keene, where ESD has finalized a $308,760 grant to Slic, whittled down from about $772,000 when first awarded last February.

The Nicholville-based provider received $26 million in statewide grants for the third round of grant funding, and will deploy a total of 865 miles of fiber.

Locations in Essex County scheduled to be served include Lewis, Essex and Willsboro, as well as a handful of addresses in Chesterfield, Schroon, Ticonderoga and North Hudson.

‘SHROUD OF SECRECY’

Lawmakers say they should have been informed, particularly considering they were meeting at the exact same time in a nearby building at the county complex on Court Street.

“They never bothered to notify the 18 communities, the chair, vice chair, or county attorney they were doing this,” said Town of Lewis Supervisor James Monty. "Why didn't they hold it here instead of in the basement?"

Monty acknowledged the state agency adhered to the state’s Open Meetings Law by placing a legal notice in a daily newspaper on July 21.

But lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution of disapproval, citing frustration at being kept out of the loop.

The buildout plans were adopted on July 19, according to the notice.

Local officials have long sought clarity on the program, and have attempted to stay hyper-tuned to developments as constituents continue to await the service and pepper their offices with questions.

Broadband forums across the region — including North Creek and Willsboro — have been well-attended by the public.

Monty fired off an email to state officials later that afternoon.

“This is just another example of the lack of communication between the appointing authority (ESD) and the communities being served,” Monty wrote. “I again have to ask, what are they afraid of. This is just one more reason that we are not trusting the process.

Monty continued: “As the supervisor and a taxpayer of this state, we deserve better. We deserve answers and we will not go away until we get these answers. The shroud of secrecy must end.”

TENSE RELATIONSHIP

While local officials enthusiastically support the broadband program, their relationship between the state agency overseeing the effort has crackled with tension since the program’s 2015 debut.

Lawmakers have long griped over its execution, often citing a lack of communication and transparency between the state Broadband Program Office (BPO) and local offices on the bidding process for unserved areas, grant awards and build-out details, among other concerns.

As such, they argue they don’t have details to share with their constituents.

“It’s probably one of the only things Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo has done that everyone in the North Country supports,” said Monty.

The state, for their part, has bristled at the criticisms, stressing the scope and ambition of the project, which is among the most ambitious nationwide, and is said to being eyed by other states as a model.

Essex County and the North Country is poised to benefit significantly from the third and final round of state subsidies, announced last January by Cuomo in Plattsburgh.

The ESD will hold a second public hearing in the county in response to the criticisms, said an agency spokesman.

“Constituent feedback is a vital part of the New NY Broadband Program as we continue to ensure that all New Yorkers gain access to high-speed internet,” said Adam Kilduff.

Kilduff did not provide a date for the second hearing.

VIGILANCE EEDED

Robert Freeman, executive director of the Committee on Open Government, said the meeting was legal despite lawmaker complaints.

“People sometimes read legal notices, sometimes they don’t,” Freeman said. “We all need to be vigilant. Along with authority comes a degree of responsibility.”

Hearings were also held last week in St. Lawrence, Clinton and Franklin counties.

Officials, citing the well-attended public forums in Willsboro and North Creek, hoped those efforts would be expanded into their communities.

Monty cited his displeasure that sessions are not currently scheduled for Lewis and neighboring Elizabethtown.

“I think in our conversation you said your agency is an open book and that we could see anything,” wrote Monty to Jeff Nordhaus, the state official overseeing the broadband program. “It appears a couple of chapters are missing.”

For more info on address-level data and build-out efforts, visit nysbroadband.ny.gov.