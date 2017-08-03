Lawmakers nix proposed airport road

× Expand File photo

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week shot down a plan to construct a new road at the Plattsburgh International Airport designed to make the pick-up and drop-off of passengers more convenient.

Currently, all drivers — regardless of whether they’re parking or not — are required to stop at a ticket booth before entering roads leading to the airport.

Drivers who stay less than three hours don’t pay anything, said Airport Manager Chris Kreig, who urged lawmakers to make a final decision on the plan at the county’s airport subcommittee meeting last week.

Kreig said the ticket booth is met with confusion on a daily basis.

Some drivers have even attempted to pound on the barricades to get through without taking a ticket, not understanding that there wasn’t a fee for dropoffs, he said.

Because signage has not alleviated the confusion, Kreig proposed two options to remedy this obstruction.

One option was to build a loop road around the airport parking lot, which would have allowed drivers access to pickup and drop off passengers at the airport entrance without taking a parking ticket.

Construction of the new access road would have cost $150,000 and eliminated 340 parking spaces, but would have provided better traffic flow, he said.

The second option would be to create a shorter road. This scaled back version would only eliminate 70 parking spaces, he said, but it would require patrons to walk across two lanes of traffic to get into the terminal.

“Is this a big deal or are we making it a big deal?” asked Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10).

“There have been some issues, I’ll just say that,” Kreig said.

Ongoing expansion efforts aim to double enplanements at the Plattsburgh International Airport from 150,000 per year to 300,000.

With the increase in volume comes a higher need for parking.

But the airport wouldn’t have enough parking spots to accommodate that volume, County Planner Rodney Brown said last week.

“We don’t have double the parking, even without the loop road,” Brown said. “If we double enplanements by 2030, we will not have enough parking spaces.”