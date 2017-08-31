Lawmakers OK Adirondack Pride Parade

× The Adirondack Pride Parade, now in its second year, will return on Sept. 30 after receiving final approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council. Organizer Kelly Metzgar, pictured here, appeared at Plattsburgh City Hall on Aug. 24 to thank lawmakers for approving the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance request. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | After a four week delay, the Adirondack Pride Parade has received approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council.

Following council hesitation to approve the request to hold the annual LGBTQ celebration, based on projected Plattsburgh City Police Department overtime costs to facilitate requested road closures, the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) has agreed to a compromise.

The Adirondack Pride Parade will follow an alternate route along Court Street and alter the hours of the parade from 1-5 p.m. to 12-5 p.m.

The ANCGA initially submitted their request on July 27 to hold a second-annual LGBTQ celebration in downtown Plattsburgh.

But according to Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4), police overtime would have amounted to over $1,000.

That cost stemmed from the group’s request to close Margaret, Broad and Rugar streets for two and a half hours to accommodate the parade.

Ultimately, the Adirondack Pride Parade received the council’s go-ahead on Aug. 24.

The parade has officially been set for Sept. 30 from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/adkncga.