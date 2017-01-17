Lawmakers pass $7.4 million capital plan

PLATTSBURGH — The roads ahead are about to get a little smoother.

Along with Plattsburgh’s 2017 budget plan, councilors approved a $7.4 million capital plan last Friday.

The funds will bankroll repairs to roads, water infrastructure and upgrade area dams.

On tap this year are repairs to Maine Road in the Lake Country Village area of the New Base. Water infrastructure repairs will total $658,000, and road resurfacing costs are estimated at $1.8 million. The total project cost is around $2.4 million — 33 percent of the total capital plan for 2017.

Leonard Avenue is slated for $110,000 in repairs, and South Peru Street will undergo $460,000 worth of repairs.

The City Engineering Department originally planned on using $700,000 to repave Cogan Avenue in 2018, before moving the expense to 2017.

Following concerns from a local resident, City Engineer Kevin Farrington recommended that the repairs could be delayed for another year, prompting the council to move the Cogan repairs back to 2018, according to Mayor Colin Read.

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Environmental Services will use $250,000 from the sewer reserve fund to make structural improvements to the water pollution control plant, $50,000 for belt filter press repairs and $50,000 for a new disinfection filter. Through water bonds, the department will use $75,000 for Mead Dam and $50,000 for Westbrook Dams 1-2 improvements.

In total, the city’s newest capital plan lays out over $66 million in proposed upgrades and repairs in the next five years.