Lawmakers peeved over snow train shutdown

× Expand Saratoga-North Creek Railway at the North Creek train station

NORTH CREEK — The Saratoga-North Creek Railway has discontinued passenger train service this entire winter without prior notification to area officials, and some Warren County supervisors and local citizens are proposing that perhaps the rail service ought to be permanently discontinued and county-owned rail bed be converted to a bicycling and hiking trail.

Several weeks ago, supervisors heard secondhand of the service shutdown and the temporary termination of most of the railway’s employees.

On Jan. 24, the county officials heard the news in person from SNCRR general manager Justin Gonyo at a county public works meeting.

Lawmakers criticized SNCRR officials’ lack of communication over scrapping the service, as well as the company’s lack of progress in securing freight-hauling contracts that could make the railway financially sustainable.

The railway operator had planned to offer a snow train service this winter, in which passengers would travel from Saratoga to North Creek and stay for two nights in Pullman sleeping cars parked on a side track in North Creek. This premium service, to accommodate up to 53 passengers, was to cost $795 per couple.

The specialty Pullman service was intended to replace last winter’s conventional ski train service which was cut due to declining ridership.

Gonyo said that although tickets for the Pullman service were advertised for sale for three months, few potential riders responded, so the decision was made to abandon the idea for this winter. Gonyo said that SNCRR officials decided to scrap the service in mid-November — although county officials weren’t aware of the shutdown until just several weeks ago.

“We saw very, very low ticket sales,” he said, noting that it would cost nearly $100,000 to transport the three Pullman cars from Chicago to North Creek and back to be able to provide the service. “We just could not justify that cost.”

The website advertising the overnight ski trains for 2017 was shut down weeks ago. But Gonyo said the marketing campaign would be reformulated to offer trips with more flexibility — and Internet ads for next years’ Pullman service would begin in February.

Gonyo blamed the lack of this winter’s Pullman service bookings on how late the marketing was started. He said the potential customers of the premium service were likely to book trips a year in advance.

Warren County Tourism Committee Chairman Gene Merlino said he was “really disappointed” about the rail service shutdown for a second winter in a row and the lack of advance notification, which prevented setting up train-trestle safety barriers that would allow the county rail beds to be used as snowmobile trails during the winter months.

“We should have been notified in mid-November,” Merlino said. “We had a lot of battles getting the tracks going for your company — a lot of snowmobile business was lost.”

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Ron Vanselow said he had heard about the railway shutdown from employees who came into his office and said they had been fired.

“The wording in the letters to the employees was ‘terminated,’ but that was no different than last year,” Gonyo responded. “All will be offered the opportunity to get their jobs back, early to mid-April like in past years.”

Acting county Administrator and Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that the media had reported that railway employees were not getting paid, and that various sources have said the railway would never be financially viable unless it carried freight.

He said that for years, Gonyo had repeatedly “painted a rosy picture” to county officials about obtaining freight contracts which never materialized.

“Unless we get freight, we’re going to be singing this tune every year,” he said of the service shutdowns and reports of railway’s financial troubles. “Is this what we’re going to be faced with every year? Is there really any opportunity for freight on the railroad?”

Gonyo responded that the employees were indeed paid, and that he relayed his company’s decisions to the board as soon as he could. He also said that the issue of securing freight contracts — including transporting and selling mine tailings from the former National Lead mine in Tahawus — was due to unsuccessful negotiations with other rail companies who own train tracks south of Saratoga.

Gonyo said he believed that whether it took two months or 10 years, the stone aggregate would be shipped out of Tahawus.

“I can stand here and throw chicken bones on the table and say we’ll have freight rolling in six months,” he said. “But whether or not freight happens on our rail line, the responsibility doesn’t lie solely on our shoulders.”

Rail-trail enthusiast Curtiss Austin of Chestertown responded that a long-time National Lead official told him that the mine tailings weren’t really marketable.

Responding to Gonyo, Geraghty said, “Let’s be honest — Without freight, will the railway survive?”

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer questioned whether the railway should be replaced with a pedestrian and bicycling trail that would generate more tourism.

“Trails would be less speculative than waiting for some mysterious company to haul out freight,” she said.

She added that it would be “awesome” if the rail bed were turned into a rail-trail and connected to Gov. Cuomo’s proposed statewide Empire Trail system.

Austin used the same adjective in describing the potential of a rail trail in an interview Jan. 31, predicting that 200,000 or more tourists would be drawn annually to the region for an 88-mile biking and hiking trail from Saratoga to Tahawus. SNCRR’s parent company owns the portion of the rail bed extending north from North Creek to Tahawus in Essex County.

“It would be an awesome trail — one of the most outstanding in the Northeast,” he said, noting that it could connect with Saratoga’s “Greenbelt” trail system, bringing bring hikers and bicyclers north to the “sublime wilderness” near the Adirondack High Peaks.

“This would be the only trail of its kind in a 100-mile radius — a great destination,” he continued.

At the Jan. 24 meeting, Glens Falls Ward 5 Supervisor Matthew MacDonald agreed with Braymer about exploring the rail-trail option.

“It’s wise for us to reevaluate whether this is what we should be doing long-term for the economic viability of our area.”

Vanselow asked that county Attorney Brian Reichenbach be consulted about the legal issues if the county converted its rail bed from Saratoga to North Creek, while the railway still owned the stretch of track from North Creek north to Tahawus.

“Do we have any liability if we tear our track up and leave them with a useless length of rail?” he asked.

Tuesday, Merlino said he was a “100 percent supporter” of the railway, but other options deserved evaluation.

“If the railway can’t function, a rail-trail might be the way to go,” he said. “It would be amazing as a biking, walking and snowmobile trail.”