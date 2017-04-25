Lawmakers push to curb assigned counsel costs

× Expand File photo Last year, the county spent $670,605 on their assigned counsel program, up 287 percent from 2006. Officials are in the process of studying a number of options to reduce those costs.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Numbers for the county’s assigned counsel program are escalating, and show no sign of plateauing.

The county last March drafted a series of proposed reforms that would immediately save $100,000 by capping travel expenses and hourly rates for participating lawyers, reducing overhead costs and limiting what counts as consulting work, among other measures.

But over a year after the reforms were first proposed, the Essex County Bar Association, who manages the program under county law, has not officially taken a position, and lawmakers are getting antsy over the perceived lack of progress.

“This is twice that I’ve heard in the past that the Bar Association seems to dictate to us what we do,” said James Monty (R-Lewis) on April 10 after being briefed on the status of the reforms. “Do we have a contract with them or something that the tail wags the dog?”

It’s an issue that’s been bubbling under the surface: Lawmakers in February also engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with County Attorney Dan Manning as they attempted to pin down details.

Costs for assigned counsel, the majority of which are for family court, have been steadily increasing. Last year, the county spent $670,605 on the program, up 287 percent from 2006.

Under the current system, the county judge assigns lawyers who signed up to participate in the program. But the costs stack up because many of the attorneys are not local. Each trip to court, or to the county jail, costs between $300 and $400 once travel time and mileage is factored in.

“That’s the problem,” Essex County Auditor Brenda Sullivan told lawmakers. “(There is) not enough attorneys that are willing to accept assigned counsel in the county, so a good number of our attorneys are from Warren and Saratoga County down that way.”

In addition to the proposed reforms, lawmakers have been briefed on other options to lower costs, including moving to an arrangement with a legal aid society like the one utilized in Clinton County.

Shifting responsibilities to the Essex County Public Defender’s Office is another option, and county officials are studying the price tag associated with adding defense attorneys to that office.

Yet another option could be a combination of the existing program paired with those two proposals.

“So we have to evaluate those different options and to see what is the most cost effective and it doesn’t seem like any of them are going to really change things much,” Manning said.

Another sticking point revolves around how to mitigate the potential conflicts that may be inevitable in a small, rural county.

In the event stakeholders cannot reach a consensus, the judge retains the discretion as to how to structure the system.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors has not yet formally taken a position, and is awaiting guidance from the ECBA.

Lawmakers had previously requested a briefing from Essex County Judge Richard Meyer, but were told judges must be excluded from fiscal discussions as part of the ethics governing the office.

Manning said he plans on meeting with the ECBA this week.

“We’re going to meet and see if we can hammer it out,” he said.

The attorney said he had previously hoped for a degree of clarity with the signing of a bill that would have seen the state gradually take over indigent defense costs. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed the legislation late last year.

Finance Chairman Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) was skeptical that the ECBA would approve a plan that would lead to reduced paychecks for its members.

“To expect the bar association to take money out of their own pocket, it’s never going to happen,” Scozzafava said in February.

Later, he added: “We are paying them their hourly rate to drive in a car from their office to court plus mileage on top of that. That’s milking the system. I don’t care how you cut it.”

ECBA President Amy Quinn said the heated discussion by lawmakers caught her by surprise.

The group last met on April 6, she said.

When the subject of the assigned counsel program came up, the county attorney didn’t mention what plan was being reviewed, or that lawmakers were waiting for a response, Quinn said.

“I intend to meet with Mr. Manning in the days to come so that we can discuss it,” Quinn wrote in a memo to county officials. “I will then reach out to the bar association so that some forward movement on this matter can be made under the terms of the statute.”