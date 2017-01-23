Lawmakers react to state budget

× North Country lawmakers are unpacking Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed state budget, which he rolled out Jan. 17. The proposed $152.3 billion spending plan includes deep investments in infrastructure, a middle class tax cut and free tuition at all state schools. Cuomo is pictured here speaking in Plattsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23. Photo by Teah Dowling

QUEENSBURY — Lawmakers are now unpacking Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget, which he formally rolled out last week.

The proposed $152.3 billion spending plan contains a number of heavy-duty proposals, including free state college tuition, deep investments in clean water infrastructure and a $1 billion increase in public school education funding.

“This year’s budget raises up the middle class and advances our progressive values, all while continuing our record of fiscal discipline,” Cuomo said.

The plan also comes with a tax cut for middle and high-income earners, a measure the governor said would save six million households an average of $250 next year and $700 annually when fully effective.

Other measures include voting reforms, legalizing ridesharing upstate and broadening insurance coverage for drug treatment programs.

Total state operations would clock in at $98.06 billion, which is under the state-mandated cap.

The state is facing a deficit of $3.5 billion. Cuomo said the only way to bridge the gap is by a three-year extension of the so-called millionaires tax, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

“Frankly, we don’t have the resources to lose the millionaires’ revenue now and have this state function the way it should,” Cuomo said.

JUST THE START

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said it’s too early to say how the proposed spending plan will ultimately shake out.

“This is all the start of the negotiation process, which will all be conducted by a handful of people in secret,” Stec said.

The lawmaker said he had early concerns about education aid — “It’s a very low number, but that’s something that will get handled in the negotiation process” — and the overall process, which saw the governor skirt the traditional State of the State address to lawmakers, instead opting for a series of local addresses across the state.

“The State of the State appeared to avoid contact with the legislature,” Stec said. “He met with senators in the Executive Mansion (Tuesday) afternoon. He did not meet with the Assembly at all. If you’re going to sit and negotiate with the legislature, I don’t know if that’s the best way to start the process.”

Stec said he likes the $2 billion slated for clean water infrastructure, which he called a “significant acknowledgement” of the state’s needs, which he said total $30 or $40 billion statewide.

The lawmaker also praised investments for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which is slated to receive millions in infrastructure upgrades, and funding for invasive species protection, which is included in the $300 million slated for the Environmental Protection Fund.

Funds have also been reserved for the state’s Regional Economic Development Program, which Stec has said paved the way for some critical projects in the region.

“I do think the governor has an affinity to the Adirondacks,” Stec said. “I think it’s great, and it’s real.”

Cuomo visited Plattsburgh International Airport on Monday, where he touted the $38 million in planned upgrades as part of the proposed spending plan alongside other projects.

But some of the other big-ticket items in the proposed budget plan, including the $163 million free college tuition plan, will only increase spending, Stec said, noting the 4.4 percent increase in the state’s general fund.

“That means we’ve got to start pulling money out,” said Stec.

The lawmaker said he hasn’t unpacked the numbers behind the governor’s claim that the only way to bridge the gap is through extension of the millionaires tax. But, he said: “It’s more of a social statement by a Democratic governor than it is a financial reality game-changer.”

The state remains highly-taxed and heavily regulated, he said.

“That hasn’t changed in the past four years,” he said. “All the moves we’ve done, the problem hasn’t gone away.”

And the budget doesn’t make allowances for the loss of federal revenues if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, he noted.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Stec said. “As we get closer, March 31 — it’ll get more and more real.”

Across the aisle, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who took office earlier this month, said he liked the middle class tax cut and increased education aid, and also hailed the governor’s proposals to build on fighting the opiate epidemic, including the creation of drug recovery “high schools” and crisis treatment centers alongside deeper insurance reforms.

Jones also stressed the continuing need for broadband.

“I’ll also hold the governor to his word to bring broadband internet access to all New Yorkers by 2018,” Jones said in a statement.

EYE ON EDUCATION

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said her top priority is ensuring education aid for public school districts.

Cuomo said his proposed $25.6 billion for education spending is the most in his six-year tenure as governor.

“When you look at our spending over the past years, it has increased by 30 percent in just six years to the highest level in history,” Cuomo said. “The people of this state believe that education is a priority. I agree with them, and we’ve put our proverbial money where our mouth is, the highest level of education spending in history.”

But, as the New York State School Board Association pointed out, the actual amount of unrestricted school aid available to districts in the proposed budget is closer to $761 million.

“The budget includes an undefined $150 million ‘stabilization fund’ along with several funding categories earmarked for specific purposes such as pre-K and after school programs,” said NYSSBA Executive Director Timothy G. Kremer in a statement.

“We support these initiatives, but believe the funding allocated for them should instead be used to increase foundation aid,” Kremer said. “That would give school districts the flexibility to direct funds toward educational programs and services that would most benefit their students.”

NYSSBA opposes the governor’s proposal to repeal the foundation aid formula.

“The foundation aid formula was put in place to make state education funding more understandable, and to provide school districts with a predictable funding stream,” Kremer said. “Repealing the formula would eliminate both of these objectives.”

Little said the formula may have to be examined.

“We have to see how much is going into operating aid, which is in our foundation aid, and how schools are getting it,” Little said.

Aid based on enrollment may not be helpful for rural schools with declining numbers, Little said.

And regarding the free college tuition plan, Little said she was concerned how the proposal would affect private colleges, including Paul Smiths, which serve as economic engines of the community.

Tax relief, too, is always a priority.

“I don’t want to see any taxes being raised — I want to see them being reduced,” Little said.

Little said details on the proposed middle-class tax cut and filling the deficit will be subject to debate.

“We have not gotten into those discussions at this point,” Little said.

The senator also hailed funding for invasives and $50 million for upgrades to state Department of Conservation campgrounds and recreational facilities in the Adirondack Park.

“Many of these need improvement,” Little said. “I think that's a great thing in the budget.”

The state legislature has until March 31 to greenlight a spending plan.