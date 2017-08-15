Lawmakers seek clarity on city IT plan

× Expand File photo Clinton County IT Director Barbara Foster told legislators last week that a plan had not been finalized to take over the city’s IT services, despite a July 27 resolution passed by the Plattsburgh Common Council to abolish the city’s IT department. Mayor Colin Read is confident that a plan will be hashed out soon. PLATTSBURGH | A plan for county takeover of the city of Plattsburgh’s information technology (IT) services has not yet been finalized. That’s what Clinton County IT Director Barbara Foster told legislators last week. Creating a plan to take over the city’s IT services could be as far as two years out, she said. But per a resolution passed by the Plattsburgh Common Council on July 27, the city’s IT Department will be abolished effective Dec. 31, leaving a gap that may need to be filled with costly contract services, according to Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5). “That doesn’t mean there’s no merit to the idea,” Foster told The Sun. “But the time frame would not be feasible.” Foster said she met with Read twice, but only discussed sharing services as part of the county-led initiative. County takeover of the city’s IT services is not part of the current shared services plan, which was submitted to the Clinton County Board of Legislators on Aug. 1 for review. “A two to three year process would be likely for our IT proposal,” said Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3). “When one considers cyber security and the recent targeting of counties nationwide, this should be a huge concern.” MAYOR CONFIDENT The city’s IT Department was one of four departments eliminated last month in an ongoing effort to cut expenses and save taxpayers from a potential 21-25 percent tax increase. Read estimated the city spent $700,000 in combined IT expenses in 2017. Through shared services with the county, Read hopes to shave that down to $200,000, a 30 percent reduction. Read said he is confident that the county and the city will hash out a deal. “Well, the Earth was created in seven days,” Read told The Sun. “I think the city and the county will be able to come up with a plan.” Read has said that he was waiting for council approval of the IT Department abolishment before moving forward full-force with negotiations. The move was part of an effort to dramatically cut expenditures to right the city’s sinking fiscal ship. “We’re exploring various ideas,” Read told The Sun. “We’re also looking at organizing internally in other ways.”

According to Kasper, councilors prior to voting expressed concern on July 27 over a lack of concrete details on the service-sharing plan. “We asked for a plan on how IT would be covered as of Jan. 1, but none was given then or since,” she said. Councilors Joshua Kretser (Ward 6), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) and Kasper voted to keep the IT Department after a motion to table the discussion was defeated. Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (Ward 2) and Peter Ensel (Ward 4) voted to abolish the department — with Read casting the deciding vote. Kretser did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print on Tuesday afternoon. COUNTY UNCLEAR ON PLAN Foster told legislators that she is “assuming” the city will be reimbursing the county IT department for additional service and labor costs needed to serve the city. “I could not possibly take over the city without another 1-2 staff,” she said. Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9) said that reimbursement would likely need to be part of the final deal. “We’re not saddling the citizens of Saranac with the services of another municipality,” he said. “I don’t think there’s another option for the city of Plattsburgh at this point than to move ahead with something, whether it’s this (shared services plan with the county) or contract services.” But according to Kasper, contract services could carry significant costs for the city: “The mayor did make an offhand suggestion that we could authorize contracted services to fill the gap,” she said. “Since IT skills are a valuable commodity on the marketplace, we would be looking at a minimum of $150 per hour of contracted work.” “The city just needs to reduce staffing in their IT Department and keep rolling,” said Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4). “It seems like there’s not going to be much of a savings to them.” Read said that despite abolishing the department, the city plans to retain some IT staff. Ultimately, the county is still open for negotiation, according to Foster. “I don’t want this to appear that we’re closing the door on this,” she said. “We’re always available to assist any municipality.”

‘COMPLICATED’ ISSUE Kelly said that he was not surprised the county was unaware of the details of Read’s plans. “Mayor Read worked closely with (County Administrator) Michael Zurlo to come up with a shared services plan,” he said. “It is not surprising to me that not everyone in county government knows the details, or in city government for that matter. “The ink isn’t dry on the county’s shared services plan. We all need to work together going forward to consolidate.” Armstrong noted that the IT Department is fairly new, and it was reasonable for the city to take a look at how they could provide those services in a different way. “IT was established a very short time ago, so in the light of our dire financial straits, it is reasonable to reconsider how services can be delivered,” Armstrong said. “Personnel issues are complicated, and their management is the mayor’s domain, according to the charter. “After years without a sustainable plan for financing city operations, we need to allow Mayor Read to lead and administrate as he was elected to do.” SAVINGS? City lawmakers questioned if the savings would materialize. “The additional costs to the county would be derived from the city,” Dowdle told The Sun. “Therefore creating wonder as to the actual savings. Although not opposed to the concept of these proposals, I hope to learn the of savings.” Kasper pondered additional issues: “I know there are people who are very excited to have our budget slashed so radically, but I think we are cutting our nose off to spite our face,” she said. “Not only will we end up paying more to have basic IT services, we will have no way to guarantee that the city is protected from the insidious malware that has become so prevalent, or the essential maintenance of software and hardware that is fundamental to all city services. “This was one of four decisions made that night that was made in haste, without sound evidence or planning, and the taxpayers will end up footing a big bill because of it.” Ensel said that the only thing to do is have faith in the mayor and trust what he says.