Lawmakers urged to apply heat to broadband providers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers comments in Potsdam on Aug. 3, 2016.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A local nonprofit is ringing the bell to ensure some of the Adirondack Park’s most remote homes will benefit from state efforts to expand broadband service.
But delays stemming from implementing the merger agreement between Charter and Time Warner Cable have the group alarmed.
“They agreed to upgrade everyone in their current network by 2018,” Dave Wolff, the chairman of AdkAction, told the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “They have been going flat out and they have not even been able to do what they already have promised to do. The answers right now with Spectrum are just... we don’t see it.”
MISSED DEADLINE
Charter merged with Time Warner Cable last year, creating the nation’s second-large cable provider.
As part of the agreement, the newly-branded Spectrum was required by the state Public Service Commission to expand their service to 145,000 rural and low-income households in the state by 2020 and was given quarterly benchmarks.
While the provider is making progress on some of those efforts, Spectrum missed the state-mandated deadline on the buildouts.
“It failed to expand the reach of its network to un-served and under-served communities and commercial customers in the time allotted,” said state Public Service Commission Interim CEO Gregg C. Sayre in a statement.
The telecommunications giant agreed last month to pay $1 million in grants and set aside $12 million as a security to meet its commitment moving forward.
UNIVERSAL BROADBAND
The concerns come on the heels of the state’s sweeping broadband initiative designed to fully wire the state by the end of next year.
While Wolff’s concerns are not with the state Broadband Program Office, which has succeeded in connecting some of the state’s trickiest areas, Spectrum will play a critical role in realizing those efforts.
Spectrum will provide service to the remaining underserved coverage areas not included in the state’s third and final round of grant packages, which close for bidding on Aug. 15.
Wolff encouraged lawmakers to put pressure not only on Spectrum, but other providers who have received grant funds.
“My goal is to let (providers) know you have one last chance on this and when it is done, you are not going to have everything done,” Wolff said. “If the provider is not working with you, then push back and tell them to bid and we will do everything we can to help work with them.”
‘EXTENSIVE AND THOUGHTFUL REVIEW’
As part of last month’s agreement, Spectrum also agreed to develop a communications plan within 60 days of the settlement’s execution to inform state residents of where they are with the build-out plan.
The provider does not share their service maps, citing their proprietary nature.
But the refusal to do so has alarmed local officials and Wolff.
Competing providers are reluctant to enter those markets — including the rural lane in Harrietstown where Wolff resides — leaving Spectrum the final hope to wire these last-mile homes.
If Spectrum fails to deliver on these promises, then Wolff fears the homes will never be connected.
“It’s limiting what we can do on the public side to ensure everyone can get public access,” Wolff said.
A Spectrum spokesman said the provider has "met and even exceeded the vast majority of our key year-one commitments in New York associated with the merger."
"All current customers in our New York service area now have access to 100 mbps broadband speeds – well in advance of our Dec. 2018 commitment to do so," said Andrew Russell.
But delays in pole-attachment approvals and make-ready by pole owners made it impossible to extend the network to the targeted number of homes in the first year post-merger, he said.
"Thousands of upstate consumers now have access to Spectrum services where approvals and make-ready have occurred, and we have a solid deployment plan to reach the thousands of additional homes in our commitment."
Russell told the Sun in April the provider was engaged in an “extensive and thoughtful review” of areas across upstate New York that lack access to their services.
“As part of this process, we are pleased to work with interested parties to review potential deployment opportunities and will continue to do so."
SIMMERING SKEPTICISM
Lawmakers have long been skeptical over the state’s broadband efforts, citing a perceived lack of communication with localities when it comes to identifying un- and underserved areas.
“It seems like we are watching a natural disaster happen in slow motion,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. “We have come a long way and we are at the tail end of this project that is supposed to be at 100 percent by 2018 and now we have to reach out for these providers. I am not optimistic at all at this point that it is going to work.”
Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said towns have little say what happens after grants are awarded.
“For my town, it has to be awarded through Spectrum,” Scozzafava said, citing an agreement hashed out to expand service before last year’s merger. “Our problem is they do not want to come to the table. The process is so cumbersome for them, and I can see that.”
FINAL CALL
Wolff asked lawmakers to continue to be assertive in securing as much grant funds as possible and applying pressure to the applicable providers and state agencies.
“The governor is on record saying we are going to have 100 percent by the end of Phase 3 and we are not going to get there,” Wolff said. “Hopefully that makes him able to expand and look into the major problems like these Spectrum clusters.”
The state expressed confidence that the program is on track.
“The New NY Broadband Program has dramatically increased high-speed broadband access across the state,” Madeline Belloff, a spokesperson for Empire State Development, told the Sun. “In Phase 3 of the Program, the Broadband Program Office is targeting the remaining unserved and underserved communities and is on-track to meet the governor’s 2018 broadband goal.”
Senior ESD officials have acknowledged the Charter merger conditions are critical to the success of the program, and expressed support for the Public Service Commission’s monitoring and enforcement of those conditions — including any necessary fines.
The state has already allocated $266 million in financing, a number that soars to $344 million when paired with private investment.
Frontier and SLIC, among local providers, received funds in February to wire a half-dozen towns in Essex County, including Jay, Westport, Wilmington, Keene and Essex.
Efforts elsewhere are ongoing.