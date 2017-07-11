Lawmakers urged to apply heat to broadband providers

× Expand Photo provided A local nonprofit is ringing the bell to ensure some of the Adirondack Park’s most remote communities will benefit from state efforts to expand broadband service. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers comments in Potsdam on Aug. 3, 2016.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A local nonprofit is ringing the bell to ensure some of the Adirondack Park’s most remote homes will benefit from state efforts to expand broadband service.

But delays stemming from implementing the merger agreement between Charter and Time Warner Cable have the group alarmed.

“They agreed to upgrade everyone in their current network by 2018,” Dave Wolff, the chairman of AdkAction, told the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “They have been going flat out and they have not even been able to do what they already have promised to do. The answers right now with Spectrum are just... we don’t see it.”

MISSED DEADLINE

Charter merged with Time Warner Cable last year, creating the nation’s second-large cable provider.

As part of the agreement, the newly-branded Spectrum was required by the state Public Service Commission to expand their service to 145,000 rural and low-income households in the state by 2020 and was given quarterly benchmarks.

While the provider is making progress on some of those efforts, Spectrum missed the state-mandated deadline on the buildouts.

“It failed to expand the reach of its network to un-served and under-served communities and commercial customers in the time allotted,” said state Public Service Commission Interim CEO Gregg C. Sayre in a statement.

The telecommunications giant agreed last month to pay $1 million in grants and set aside $12 million as a security to meet its commitment moving forward.

UNIVERSAL BROADBAND

The concerns come on the heels of the state’s sweeping broadband initiative designed to fully wire the state by the end of next year.

While Wolff’s concerns are not with the state Broadband Program Office, which has succeeded in connecting some of the state’s trickiest areas, Spectrum will play a critical role in realizing those efforts.

Spectrum will provide service to the remaining underserved coverage areas not included in the state’s third and final round of grant packages, which close for bidding on Aug. 15.

Wolff encouraged lawmakers to put pressure not only on Spectrum, but other providers who have received grant funds.

“My goal is to let (providers) know you have one last chance on this and when it is done, you are not going to have everything done,” Wolff said. “If the provider is not working with you, then push back and tell them to bid and we will do everything we can to help work with them.”