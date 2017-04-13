Lawsuit over Shaw Road to be settled

LAKE GEORGE — A long-standing legal dispute between a local landowner and the town of Lake George was resolved this week as the town board approved a cash settlement.

On April 10, the Lake George town board voted to accept a payment of $4,000 from Salvador to settle litigation against him for damage caused to Shaw Road Extension by his logging activities during years prior to 2013.

The town highway superintendent and zoning officer had determined in 2013 that timber harvesting by Salvador had caused depressions in the road, and the town initiated a lawsuit against him in September 2013 to recover $14,000 in damages plus legal fees.

Shaw Road branches off from Flat Rock Road, situated between Lake George and Diamond Point.

Shaw Road is town-owned, and Shaw Road Extension is privately owned. Town officials contended that the damage was caused by logging trucks that were too heavy for the roadway.

In 2013, a contractor estimated repairs to the road to cost $14,255, but Salvador sought assurances that he would not be paying for more than the actual damages the logging activity had caused.

Salvador is considered a government watchdog, frequently attending meetings of the towns of Queensbury and Lake George as well as Warren County, questioning various governmental actions — urging municipalities to follow specific provisions of state and local laws.

Monday, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said that the $4,000 to be obtained through the settlement would be enough to pay for repairs.

“Wee made an offer that we thought was more than equitable, and he accepted it,” Dickinson said.