Lead-safe workshop offered in Ti

TICONDEROGA | Contractors who deal with lead contamination can get some help from a free class sponsored by PRIDE of Ticonderoga.

Mariann Rapple of PRIDE said the community preservation organization saw that general contractors, many of whom work on housing projects for them, could benefit from training in lead recognition and remediation.

“PRIDE was able to get some funding for a Lead Safe Class for local contractors,” she said. “It’s a big deal that they can participate for free. The fees are usually what keeps most of them away, but there are new mandates which require the certification.”

She said PRIDE of Ticonderoga is looking for contractors who want to work on housing rehabilitation projects for them in Washington, Warren and Essex counties.

As part of that effort, they’re offering a free lead-safe certification workshop on Monday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.

The eight-hour class certifies the individual for five years. The training will include lead issue awareness, safe work practices and how to mitigate lead contamination in construction projects.

The class is open to all contractors and both supervisors and workers are encouraged to participate.

Call PRIDE at 518 585-6366, or email mrapple@prideofticonderoga.org, or stop by the PRIDE office to register for the event. Pre-registration is required.

“The lead certification training would normally cost hundreds of dollars, but the New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal, in partnership with New York State Rural Housing Coalition and PRIDE of Ticonderoga is sponsoring the free training to help contractors qualify for local employment opportunities,” she said.

Anyone working on homes, schools or daycare centers that were built before 1978 must be lead-safe certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.