Leadership changes endorsed in Warren County

QUEENSBURY | Three new top executives in Warren County government were named March 16 — and one resignation was announced — as county supervisors held their monthly meeting.

Ryan Moore was tapped as Warren County administrator.

Moore served as Saratoga County deputy administrator from 2014 until 2015, when he moved on to take the post of budget analyst for Westchester County. Moore initially was hired in 2011 by Saratoga County government as a management analyst.

Moore was appointed by unanimous vote, although Glens Falls Supervisor Claudia Braymer (Ward 3) had earlier questioned the process leading up to Moore’s appointment.

“I do have concern about the pressure brought to bear on supervisors regarding the appointment,” she said, while praising Moore’s experience and professionalism, as well as hailing acting county administrator Kevin Geraghty’s interim tenure.

“I look forward to our county having a full time administrator supporting our department heads and their staff,” Braymer added.

Geraghty denied that any pressure had been exerted. The county’s representatives in the state legislature had reportedly praised Moore’s attributes, but no political pressure had occurred, Geraghty said.

Moore, 36, is to be paid $110,000 annually.

In another vote March 16, the supervisors appointed Christian Hanchett as the new county commissioner of social services. He takes on the role of Maureen Schmidt, who retired as of Jan. 30 after three and a half years in the post.

Hanchett, 53, has served in the county social services department since 2005. He is to begin the post at a salary of $95,000.

Two county supervisors voted against the appointment. A supervisor said several of their peers had questioned whether a comprehensive enough search had been conducted. Geraghty, however, said a thorough search had indeed occurred.

In addition, county public health assistant director Ginelle Jones was formally appointed the county’s interim director of public health upon the retirement March 30 of longtime health department director Patricia Auer.

This resolution calls for her appointment as permanent director, pending state Department of Health approval.

TENNYSON RESIGNS

County supervisors approved a settlement agreement with Jeffrey Tennyson after hearing of his resignation from the post of Warren County Superintendent of Public Works.