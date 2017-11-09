Leaf brings his message to Plattsburgh

× Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf addressed a large audience at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Nov. 1, talking about his addiction issues and road to recovery from opiate abuse. Photo by Keith Lodbell PLATTSBURGH | It was not the time he spent as a high school standout, a front-runner for the 1998 Heisman Trophy, or even the poor performance in the NFL that landed Ryan Leaf in a prison cell for 32 months. “I wasn’t taking drugs when I was in the NFL, that was just me doing a poor job both on the field and off,” the former second overall pick said during his visit to Plattsburgh Nov. 1. “I never drank in high school. I didn’t use in college. But, I was a drug addict long before I ever took my first pill.” Leaf came to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse to share his story of addiction and recovery as part of a program spearheaded by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, who saw the recent 30-for-30 film made about his career and life after football. “As soon as the documentary was over, I was online trying to find out how to get him here,” Wylie said. “His story is an important one and it shows there are alternative ways to combat the opioid epidemic because we are not going to be able to arrest our way out of it.” FROM STAR TO PRISON STRIPES Leaf, who was the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft behind future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, said his battle with drugs came after his career was over, having started his career with the San Diego Chargers, where Leaf said he went from being, “the most loved guy in San Diego to the most hated in a period of two weeks,” before bouncing around to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. He recounted a story from a boxing match he attended in Las Vegas, where the announcer was naming the celebrities in the audience and when they came to him, everyone booed. Afterwards, he went to a party where he was given two opiates and a drink. “The opiates made the pain go away,” Leaf said. “I hated the feeling and the pills fixed that. I would then go to the doctor and say I got beat up for a living, show him the X-rays and the surgery notes, and he would give them to me.”

Leaf eventually wound up back home in Great Falls, Montana, where he resorted to stealing pills in unique ways. “I would go to open houses acting like I was interested in buying,” he said. “If there were pills in the bathroom, they were there in my hand. I would go to neighbors houses and if they were not there I would check the door. If it was open, I went in. I had the ugliest feelings of shame and guilt knowing what I was doing was wrong, but it came to the point that all I had to do was have those bottles in my hand and I felt nothing.” His actions led to a prison stint for Leaf. Even when he posted his own bond, his parents had him go back to the prison. “They drove me to school, they took me to college, and now they were driving me back to prison for my own good,” Leaf said. “There is no way I could imagine how that must have felt for them to do that.” ADDICTIVE BEHAVIOR AND RECOVERY Leaf said during the time in prison, he was able to realize that his behavior played a role in his issues well before he ever took a substance. “I was judgmental, fearful, angry and dishonest,” Leaf said. “When I went off to college, I thought I was a good person. But those traits that I had thought went away started to show up again. They were telling me I was the best quarterback in the nation — better than Peyton Manning. Emotionally, I was a 13-year old child and had everything I ever wanted in life.” While in prison, Leaf said he met the person who helped him change his life in a cellmate who had him start working with reading students in the prison library. “I know now that was a defining moment in my life,” Leaf said. “I was being of service for the first time in my life and I treated service like going to the gym, you had to show up and be consistent.” Leaf said it was the first time he did something for others without thinking about himself.