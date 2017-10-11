Leak causes Ti evacuation

× Expand Photo provided Firefighters stage outside a home on Baldwin Road in Ticonderoga where an underground propane tank was leaking.

TICONDEROGA | A broken propane tank valve forced evacuation of several homes on Baldwin Road in Ticonderoga Sunday night.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said an unidentified youth on an all-terrain vehicle ran over the supply pipe for a 500 gallon underground propane tank, snapping it off and causing a serious leak.

The incident was reported to Essex County 911 at 5:13 p.m. on Oct. 8, and emergency personnel were there until 11:50 p.m.

Ticonderoga Fire Department went to the site and provided a fog stream of water on the leaking tank to prevent a fire or explosion, while the Essex County Hazmat Team was enroute.

“They plugged the broken pipe with wood plugs, after several attempts by the gas company to install a valve failed due to damage to the tank’s threaded fitting,” Jaquish said. “Nearby houses were evacuated.”

On Monday, Oct. 9, AmeriGas of Ticonderoga was pumping the tank off and digging it up to replace it, he said.

Ticonderoga had mutual aid from Port Henry, Chilson, and Crown Point fire companies, with Putnam covering Ticonderoga’s station and Schroon at Chilson’s.

Ticonderoga Emergency Squad and Lamoille Ambulance were also on scene.