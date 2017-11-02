Learn about 18th century objects

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | The 7th-annual “Material Matters: It’s in the Details” seminar is at Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5.

The weekend event is about the material culture of the 18th and early 19th centuries, and will be in the Mars Education Center.

Fort officials said it’s for collectors and people with a general interest in learning more about objects and what they can tell about history.

A panel of material culture experts will be at Fort Ticonderoga for the weekend to share their knowledge of 18th- and early 19th-century material culture in a series of presentations, fort President Beth Hill said.

“Designed for those who want a deeper understanding of the everyday objects that help tell the story of life and the contests for control of North America, the weekend’s informal approach will enable attendees to interact with presenters and provide an opportunity to examine 18th- and early 19th-century objects up close,” she said.

Seminar topics include “Bound for War: The Military Manual as Object in the Handpress Era” with R.B. Bartgis, a conservator at the US National Archives; “Castor, Demi-Castor, Rorum, and Wool: 18th-Century Hat Making in Britain, America, and France” with Matthew Brenckle, who makes reproduction historic hats; “Beyond Tin Cups and Wooden Bowls: Ceramics and Glass in the French and English Armies” with Phil Dunning, a material culture archaeologist; and “Early 19th-Century Militia Clothing and Accoutrements” with Derek Heidemann, coordinator of Historic Trades at Old Sturbridge Village.”

Several members of the Fort Ticonderoga museum staff will also give presentations, including Curator Matthew Keagle, who will talk give a presentation on “Phalanx of the Republic: Early 19th-Century American Militia Attire in the Fort Ticonderoga Collection.”

Vice President of Public History and Operations Stuart Lilie will talk on “Le Sellier—French Saddlery in the 18th Century.” Collections Manager Miranda Peters and Registrar Margaret Staudter will discuss recent collections cataloguing projects in “Rediscovering Ticonderoga: A Collections Highlight.”

“Material Matters” is open to the general public by pre-registration for $145. Members of Fort Ticonderoga receive a discount, as do students and young museum professionals.

Registration forms can be downloaded by visiting fort-ticonderoga.org under the “Education” tab by selecting “Workshops and Seminars” on the drop down menu and then clicking on “Material Matters: It’s in the Details.”