Ledge Hill Brewing Company fulfills Westport native’s dream

× Ledge Hill Brewing Company is Westport’s first-ever brewery. Matthew Brankman, a Westport native, returned to his hometown to launch the project. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT — For Matthew Brankman, opening Westport’s first-ever brewery is the realization of a longtime dream.

Brankman grew up in Westport but left in 1996 after graduating from Westport Central. His journey took him to Grayling, Alaska and later, Bradford, Vermont, where he served as a public school principal until last month.

He’d always enjoyed homebrewing, and opening a brewery with his wife, Emma, also a Westport native, was a retirement project the pair had long envisioned.

But an opportunity came early when the couple saw the need to piggyback on the sizzling craft beer movement.

Westport would be an ideal place to raise their two young children, ages 2 and 8, the couple decided.

A stream of patrons poured into the Ledge Hill Brewing Company on Friday evening, where they sampled one of four beers on tap and took in the expansive view of the Essex County Fairgrounds, framed by Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains.

Since the brewery’s launch in early-June, business has been steady — even without a permanent sign, Brankman said.

Ledge Hill can be easy to miss. Located on Route 9, the brick structure is set back from the road, and its driveway hugs a tight corner located almost directly under the Amtrak bridge.

Originally constructed in the 1940s and used as a veterinary clinic and cedar mill, the building’s thick floors and drains are perfect for making suds.

“From a pure brewing standpoint, it’s ideal,” Brankman said. “It was originally used for processing liquids.”

Brankman brews 65 gallon batches twice weekly using a two-barrel system.

The recipes — mostly ales, although there is one lager and an India Pale Ale — have been tweaked through a trial-and-error process and are designed to appeal to both newcomers and the more sophisticated craft beer palette.

“They’re simple, relatable recipes that are really well executed,” Brankman said.

Ledge Hill rotates six beers, and aims to roll out new creations regularly — including the preview of a new IPA his weekend.

“We’ll have new beers pretty much every week,” Brankman said.

The revamped venue boasts wide-open spaces with high ceilings in an minimalist and elegant interior. Indoor and outdoor seating is available with a capacity of 71.