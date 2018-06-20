Legal action to begin on Main Street property

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Town of Moriah is taking legal action to ensure the Main Street building damaged by fire will be taken removed as a public hazard.

PORT HENRY | Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava wants something done with the fire-damaged building on Main Street taken care of now.

Scozzafava announced at last week's meeting of the Moriah Town Board he has taken legal action against the owners of the Cunningham Building at the corner of Main Street and St. Patrick’s Place, which housed five apartments and the ADK Emporium secondhand store.

The building has been taped off since the early-April fire.

“They have not hit any of the benchmarks we had agreed to,” said Scozzafava. “To get to this step, it has cost about $2,600 in legal fees.”

The supervisor said the damaged property has already caused hardship for downtown businesses and traffic, as it has led to a pair of detours in the area.

“We have even had the diocese calling us about issues with parking at the Catholic Church,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can do to get this cleaned up, not just for aesthetics but because it is a public hazard.”

Scozzafava added the town also had the options to get asbestos abatement and tear down the building for safety reasons or place liens on the property.

“These are worse case and we do not want to see happen,” he said.

Building owner Greg Cunningham said he was aware the town may seek legal remedy.

“We’ve heard, yeah,” said Cunningham. “That is their decision, obviously.”

Cunningham said they were working with a contractor and waiting on paperwork from the Department of Labor before starting the work.

“Once we are done with that, I would expect it would not take too long after,” he said.

RECLAIMING VILLAGE HALL

The board also decided to rescind their decision to declare the former Village Hall as surplus property, opting instead to move the assessor’s office into the building.

“The stairs at the town hall are an issue for people, and while the old village hall has a ramp issue, this gives us a better situation for the assessors,” Scozzafava said.

The supervisor also added there could be a county department looking to use the building as well.

“We have heard from the Department of Motor Vehicles that they may want to use the building once a week for an office,” he said. “So it appears there is a use and it will be an active place for the community.”