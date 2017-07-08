Legion commander asks local posts for help

INDIAN LAKE — The American Legion could use some help locating and identifying local veteran memorials as part of a national effort, said Frank Casazza, adjutant of American Legion Post 1392 in Indian Lake.

“I have to gather information about veteran memorials in our area and am having difficulty getting to people that have any knowledge about them,” Casazza said.

Casazza said the 100th anniversary of the American Legion is approaching, and the national commander of the American Legion has instituted an effort to locate, catalog, and protect all veteran memorials throughout the country.

“It’s a monumental task in itself,” Casazza said, “but with the cooperation and input of all the local posts around the country it is a feasible one.”

Casazza said he has the assignment of gathering information on veteran memorials in and around Indian Lake and Blue Mountain Lake for American Legion Post 1392.

He said he has identified two monuments in Indian Lake: One in front of the American Legion Hall, and the other in front of Indian Lake Central School. In Blue Mountain Lake, there are two more, he said: one at the firehouse and the other by the Blue Mountain Lake Methodist Church.

“There is supposed to be one by Lake Durant,” Casazza said.

Casazza said the American Legion is trying to record information about veteran monuments, such as: Who erected it; when it was erected; what war era is represented; any story behind the creation of the memorial; its purpose; who is maintaining the memorial. The American Legion is also looking for any related photos or newspaper articles related to the memorial.

The American Legion appreciates any help people may provide, he said, and any original photos or news articles would be copied and returned.

For more information, contact Frank Casazza at 648-5263 or fcazaz@hotmail.com.