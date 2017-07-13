Legislature casts spotlight on rare medical condition

“We don’t let Pallister-Killian Syndrome define Jay,” says Christine Wood of her son

by

PERU — Christine Wood’s pregnancy was relatively normal. 

Though doctors told the Peru resident her baby was larger than normal and had a small amount of excess fluid in his head, Wood welcomed her son, Jay, into the world in 2007.

But his birth set off a nailbiting saga. 

“(My son) stayed in the NICU in Albany for four months,” said Wood. 

After doctors sent off blood and urine samples for genetic testing, Wood was told that Jay had Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome.

Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome (PKS) is an extremely rare developmental disorder that stems from chromosome abnormalities.

It often effects babies at varying degrees, the more severe cases leaving children nonverbal and unable to walk on their own. 

Much like Down Syndrome, children with PKS have distinct features, including sparse hair, a high, arched palate and large forehead.

Though the exact number of people who have PKS is unknown, according to the National Library of Medicine, only around 150 people in the world have ever been reported to have the condition.

With so few cases, awareness of the disease is limited, according to PKS Kids, a non-profit organization that specializes in family support and PKS advocacy.

In fact, for Wood, this unawareness has everyday impacts on her son’s life. 

“Jay has a lot of respiratory issues, and he visits the ER fairly regularly,” said Wood. “Every time you have to go through explaining to people what it is. They don’t know what it is — it’s not like autism or diabetes. People just don’t know it’s there.”

Enter Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay). 

Wood called the freshman state lawmaker’s office and asked that a resolution proclaiming Dec. 4, 2017 as Pallister-Killian Syndrome Day in New York be introduced.

“Whenever we have the opportunity to inform and educate the public about serious health-related issues such as this one, we have to take advantage of it,” said Jones in a statement. “I am hopeful that research, education and understanding of PKS will aid in the early diagnosis of children and will benefit the families and individuals facing the many challenges affected by the disorder.”

Similar resolutions have been passed in Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and more.

Wood had worked with former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey for four years prior to her retirement, and the veteran lawmaker regularly renewed the resolution.

“It is imperative that there be greater public cognizance of this syndrome,” Jones said.

The resolution passed the New York State Assembly last month.

This was the first year that Christine, Jay and their family and friends were invited to the Albany to witness the passing of the bill.

“It was fantastic,” Wood said. “We had such a nice time.”

Jay just finished fourth grade at Peru Central School. Though he takes special education courses, he is still able to socialize with children his age. 

He loves SUNY Plattsburgh’s hockey games, live performances from local bands, and anything chocolate flavored.

“We don’t let (PKS) define Jay,” said Wood. “We don’t live out our lives thinking this is his issue... we take everything as it comes and try to give him the best life he can.

“We do everything we can just to make him happy.”

For more information on PKS, visit pkskids.net.

Top Headlines