Legislature casts spotlight on rare medical condition

× Expand Photo provided Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) invited Catherine Jones, her son Jay, and friends to visit the state Assembly floor last month to witness the passing of the Pallister-Killian Syndrome Day bill. The new bill, introduced by Jones, proclaims Dec. 4, 2017 as “Pallister-Killian Syndrome Day.”

PERU — Christine Wood’s pregnancy was relatively normal.

Though doctors told the Peru resident her baby was larger than normal and had a small amount of excess fluid in his head, Wood welcomed her son, Jay, into the world in 2007.

But his birth set off a nailbiting saga.

“(My son) stayed in the NICU in Albany for four months,” said Wood.

After doctors sent off blood and urine samples for genetic testing, Wood was told that Jay had Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome.

Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome (PKS) is an extremely rare developmental disorder that stems from chromosome abnormalities.

It often effects babies at varying degrees, the more severe cases leaving children nonverbal and unable to walk on their own.

Much like Down Syndrome, children with PKS have distinct features, including sparse hair, a high, arched palate and large forehead.

Though the exact number of people who have PKS is unknown, according to the National Library of Medicine, only around 150 people in the world have ever been reported to have the condition.

With so few cases, awareness of the disease is limited, according to PKS Kids, a non-profit organization that specializes in family support and PKS advocacy.

In fact, for Wood, this unawareness has everyday impacts on her son’s life.

“Jay has a lot of respiratory issues, and he visits the ER fairly regularly,” said Wood. “Every time you have to go through explaining to people what it is. They don’t know what it is — it’s not like autism or diabetes. People just don’t know it’s there.”

Enter Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).

Wood called the freshman state lawmaker’s office and asked that a resolution proclaiming Dec. 4, 2017 as Pallister-Killian Syndrome Day in New York be introduced.

“Whenever we have the opportunity to inform and educate the public about serious health-related issues such as this one, we have to take advantage of it,” said Jones in a statement. “I am hopeful that research, education and understanding of PKS will aid in the early diagnosis of children and will benefit the families and individuals facing the many challenges affected by the disorder.”