Lenore Smith to be honored through garden dedication

Civic fixture to be honored on what would have been her 100th birthday

by

WARRENSBURG — A leading local civic group will be honoring the memory of Lenore R. Smith, a champion of historic preservation and town enhancement on what would have been her 100th birthday.

On Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m., members of Warrensburgh Beautification will gather to dedicate the Warrensburgh Bicentennial Garden to Lenore R. Smith, who restored many homes in Warrensburg and launched the prominent local business Riverside Gallery.

The garden, created to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Town of Warrensburg,  is located on Hudson Street in the Marcus Bruce Park near Ashe’s Hotel. The public is invited to participate in the ceremony.

Born May 4, 1917, Smith died Dec. 23, 2015 at the age of 98 — but Warrensburgh Beautification chairwoman Teresa Whalen said Lenore’s legacy will live on for many decades to come.

A founding board member of Warrensburgh Beautification, Smith was active in efforts to preserve historic buildings in addition to her hands-on construction work renovating nearly 20 homes. 

Whalen noted this week that she was also an avid gardener and tireless volunteer.

Invasive plants to be topic of meeting

Later that day, Warrensburg Beautification will be presenting a program exploring the topic of invasive plants, and the public is invited to attend.

To be held in conjunction with the group’s annual spring membership and meeting, the presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday May 4 at the Glen Lodge Bed & Breakfast on Route 28. 

The program is preceded with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a pot luck dinner and business meeting at 6 p.m.

Presenting the program on invasive plants — their impact and threat — will be Zachary Simek, project coordinator for the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program.

Simek’s PowerPoint presentation provides an overview of common terrestrial invasive plants to avoid, their associated impacts, and favorable native alternatives. The program also features Kathy Vanselow who is leading an effort to curb the spread of Japanese Knotweed in Warrensburg. 

The spread of invasive species in the Adirondacks and elsewhere has originated in part from ornamental and landscape plantings, Whalen noted, adding that all are welcome to attend the presentation.

To RSVP for the pot luck and/or program, contact Whalen at 466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Top Headlines