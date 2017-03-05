Lent celebrated at First Methodist

TICONDEROGA – The Christian Season of Lent, which is observed during the 40 days before the celebration of Easter, started with Ash Wednesday on March 1.

Easter Sunday will be observed on April 16. All are welcome to go on a spiritual journey of self- discovery and change during Lent at the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga, with Pastor Scott Tyler leading the services.

“Lent is both a season of self-examination and self-work, and a time of preparation and support for people who have chosen to learn to live the way of Jesus,” said Tyler. “In the earliest Christian tradition, Lent was the time of preparation for Baptism and lifelong Christian discipleship. Each Sunday this year during Lent the focus will be upon a section of the United Methodist Baptismal vows, and what it means to live our daily lives with these vows.”

The focus for each of the five Sundays before Palm Sunday and then Holy Week will be: Renounce, Accept, Confess, Nurture and Believe.

On March 5, morning worship will focus on temptation and learning from Jesus what it means to continue to renounce the spiritual forces of wickedness and repent of our sin.

Through images and biblical stories on Sunday, March 12, the service will focus on accepting the freedom and power God gives to resist evil, injustice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Sunday morning worship services held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. service celebrates Holy Communion each week and the 10:30 a.m. service celebrates Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month. Sunday School for Children meets during the 10:30 service and a coffee/social time follows the service.

Tyler may be reached at 585-7995. More information about the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga can be found on the church website: www.tifumc.com.