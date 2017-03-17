Lent services held throughout area

TICONDEROGA – The Season of Lent, the time leading up to the celebration of Easter Sunday, continues in Christian churches throughout the region.

Easter will be celebrated on April 16 this year.

“Traditionally, Lent is a time of individual self-examination and preparation to live the way of Jesus,” said the Rev. Scott Tyler of the Ticonderoga First United methodist Church. “All are welcome to go on a spiritual journey of self-discovery and change during Lent.

“Each Sunday during Lent the focus will be on a section of the United Methodist baptismal vows,” he continued. “The first two weeks we explored renouncement of sin and then acceptance of the freedom and power that God gives us to resist evil.”

Tyler talked about his sermon plans for Lent.

“On March 19, confession will be explored, as will nurturing one another in the Christian faith and life on March 26,” said Tyler. “Then on April 2, the baptismal vow to believe in the triune God will sum up the Lenten series of the confessed faith that transforms.”

He said everyone is welcome to attend the Sunday morning worship services held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service celebrates Holy Communion each week, and the 10:30 service celebrates Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month.