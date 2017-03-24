Lent services set in Crown Point

CROWN POINT – Crown Point’s First Congregational Church and United Methodist Church are uniting for this week’s Lenten Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The special service at the Congregational Church will include reflective time, Pastoral Prayers, singing, and “a positive, timely message,” the Rev. David Hirtle of First Congregational said.

He said there will be a Bible Study session on the Book of John 4: 5-29, at the Congregational Church on Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. at the Parsonage. All are welcome, and should take a treat to share.

Hirtle noted that the Second Blessings Community Thrift Shop at First Congregational Church is closed for the season

“If there is an emergent need during non-open hours, we are always there to help,” he said. “We continue to look for blankets and sheets. We are so blessed with our many patrons.”

Hirtle said he wanted to thank everyone who helped at the shop, and those who patronized it. It will reopen in the spring.

He said anyone with an situation needing the Thrift Shop should call him at 597-3398, or Bonnie Landry at 597-3028.

First Congregational now has a website, which can be found at brickchurchonline.com.