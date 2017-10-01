Lesser brethren to be blessed

× Expand Photo provided The annual Blessing of the Animals at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

TICONDEROGA | A Blessing of the Animals will take place at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Pastor Scott Tyler will welcome all pets on the front lawn at the church.

All attendees are asked to bring their pets on a leash or in a carrying case, Tyler said.

“The Blessing of the Animals is a popular annual event and is scheduled near the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals,” the church’s Betty Rettig said

St. Francis of Assisi called animals his “lesser brethren.”

Call the church office at 518-585-7995 for more information. The church is at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

All are welcome to participate. The event is rain or shine.