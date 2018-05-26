Lest we forget

× Expand File photo Memorial Day celebrations are planned throughout the region for Monday, May 28.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Throughout the North Country, residents will gather together to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country during Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 28.

WADHAMS

Memorial Day services will be held at the Essex County Veteran’s Cemetery May 28 at 9 a.m. The American Legion will conduct a flag ceremony and Taps along with a reading of the Governor’s proclamation on Memorial Day.

ELIZABETHTOWN

The annual Elizabethtown Memorial Day Parade and Service will take place starting with the parade at 10 a.m., starting at the Museum and traveling down Court Street to the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

The parade will be followed by the annual ceremony in the Veteran’s Park, where Margaret Bartley will deliver the keynote address. The American Legion will also be talking about a project to clean and paint the World War I mortar that is on the grounds as part of the 100th anniversary of the ending of WWI.

Organizers are asking local service organizations to enter the parade, along with antique and classic cars, local re-enactors and other organizations to participate by calling Newman Tryon at 518-873-2138.

WESTPORT

The town of Westport will hold Memorial Day services at the Library Lawn at 9 a.m. May 28. Members of the Boy Scout Troop 63 will serve as flag bearers, Music is provided through the Westport Central School music department and events include speeches and a laying of a wreath in front of markers which symbolize those who have died in the service of their country.

KEENE

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be conducted by Marcy Post 1312 of the American Legion at the Veterans’ Memorial Site May 28 at 10 a.m. There will be an honor guard, firing squad and patriotic music. Names of those who served the U.S. since the Revolutionary War will be read.

WILLSBORO

The Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. May 28, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street. Following the ceremony, Willsboro American Legion Post 405 will place wreaths at veterans’ gravesites in various cemeteries throughout the Town of Willsboro.