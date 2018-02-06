Lewis business owner accused of grand larceny

LEWIS | The owner of Kim’s Karpets has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly billing a client for carpet installation services she failed to provide.

Kim M. Feeley of Lewis was arrested by state police on Monday and charged with grand larceny, a class D felony.

A North Elba woman paid Feeley $3,049 on Dec. 21, 2017 to install flooring in her home, but that work allegedly went uncompleted, according to the state police.

Feeley cashed the check and failed to provide the services or a refund to the victim, authorities said.

“There was contact made from the victim to Feeley requesting services or a refund and neither were provided,” said Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman, a state police spokesman.

Feeley, 54, was arraigned at the Town of North Elba Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

Feeley declined to comment on Tuesday morning when reached by phone at her business, deferring to the Essex County Public Defender’s Office, who did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment by mid-afternoon.

Feeley was also arrested last October and charged with two counts of fourth degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and one count of issuing a bad check after allegedly writing $4,787 in bad checks to a Beekmantown business.