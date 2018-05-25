Lewis Farmers’ Market to open June 2

× Expand Kathy Linker, left, and Sandy French, owner of Denton’s Bear Necessities, are both members of the Community Club in Lewis, which meets at the store each month. The two helped launch the Lewis Farmers’ Market, opening for the summer on June 2 and every Saturday through fall, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The back lot at Denton’s Bear Necessities store on Stowersville Road is being prepped for the Lewis Farmers’ Market.

LEWIS | A Saturday morning Farmers’ Market opens here for its first year on June 2.

A large section in the corner lot beside Denton’s Bear Necessities market is being readied for the weekly gathering planned through fall.

Master Gardner Kathy Linker said the Community Club in Lewis first discussed the idea last year.

“We talked about it, everyone thought we should add a farmers’ market in Lewis and we started looking around.”

They didn’t have to search for long.

Sandy French, owner of Denton’s store, had the right place for market tents, food vendors, tables, even a few barbecue grills for special market events.

“You figure, we’re at the center of town where Route 9 meets Stowersville and Wells Hill roads. We decided on Saturdays, that’s the busiest day here,” she said.

The Saturday farmers’ market gatherings will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors signed on include Reber Rock Farm, Ben Weaver Farm, Little Hills Farm and many area artisans and craftspeople.

Linker listed veggies, meats, cheeses, honey, syrup, jams, jelly, home baked bread and other treats among items area farmers will bring to market.

The Community Club is producing this market aside from the Adirondack Farmers’ Market Co-op for the first year, to gauge interest, Linker said.

“We’re going to run solo this year and see how it works,” Linker said.

“There will be a little extra going on here during the market,” French added.

“We have music planned, a barbecue one day, and a visit from a local race car driver. Opening day, June 2, is our town-wide yard sale,” she said with a smile.

Alongside their market plans, the Community Club also organized a day-long yard sale throughout town for June 2.

Linker said a large multi-family lawn sale will be set up at the Fish & Game Club.

But maps to various locations along side roads and Lewis/Stowersville byways will also be printed and available at local stores and at the Lewis Town Hall.

“We’ve got people involved all over town,” Linker said of the yard sale event.

“We kind of wanted to establish our own identity this year and hold the event in early June before people are all yardsaled out.”