No injuries as fire consumes Lewis garage

LEWIS | A garage in Lewis was fully engulfed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

There were no injuries at the blaze that heavily damaged the 40’ by 100’ workshop of a local logging and firewood business at 528 Stowersville Road in Lewis.

Deb Pulsifer and her husband, Jim, were leaving to make a firewood delivery around 3:30 p.m. when they noticed smoke.

“As we pulled out, we could see some white smoke,” she said.

The Pulsifers turned around and salvaged what they could, including a pickup truck and front-end loader.

James Monty, the town supervisor and long-time family friend, headed to the business as soon as he heard the fire siren.

He helped remove potentially inflammatory devices, including acetylene torches and oxygen tanks, before the roof caved in.

“The ceiling started to collapse and they started putting water on it,” Monty said.

The total financial loss remains unclear.

“I could not give you an estimate,” said Deb, citing numerous tools, logging equipment and machinery purchased over the years.

The Pulsifers sold the logging business in September, but retained the firewood operation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Emergency responders were not immediately available for comment.

“Nobody was hurt, that’s the main thing,” said Jim Pulsifer.

First responders continued to combat the blaze at 5 p.m. The wooden structure was intact, but flames could be seen licking the interior.

At least a half-dozen agencies responded, including the Lewis Fire Department, Keeseville Fire Department, Elizabethtown Fire Department, Westport Hose Company, Willsboro Fire Department, Whallonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Essex County Emergency Services and New York State Police.

Stowersville Road remained closed between Route 9N and Betty Beaver’s Truck Stop, located just off Exit 32 of the Adirondack Northway, as of 5:15 p.m.