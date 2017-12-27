Lewis to finish water project

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Town of Lewis will receive $750,000 to help complete a water infrastructure project which was started back in 2002 and will bring a new transition line to the southwest section of town.

LEWIS — Supervisor Jim Monty is hopeful the town will be able to start work on the third and final phase of its water system improvement project this spring.

That is because the town was the recipient of a state Regional Economic Development Council grant for $750,000 for the construction of a new water line.

“This third phase of the project will be to complete the transition line on the southwest side of the town, from Adirondack Outdoors to the Jehovah Witness hall,” Monty said. “This is a line with about 20 users, but is a very antiquated line where one leak would bring serious concern. We have been dodging a bullet with it for years.”

Monty said the water project started back in 2002 when the town opted to improve the district starting at the county public safety building.

To complete, the town sought funds from the REDC with the help of Essex County.

“Todd Hodgson at DPW was a great help to us and this grant will have all of our infrastructure updated,” Monty said. “We hope to sit down next week with Todd and Anna Reynolds from the county to lay this out and get a time frame together.”

As part of the award, the town will be responsible for a match of $49,955.

Monty said he will rely on the experience of others throughout the process, but is hopeful to have the project started soon.

“It would be nice to have the engineering and be able to go out to bid over the winter and maybe this could be one of the kick-off projects next construction season,” Monty said. “That may be wishful thinking.” ■